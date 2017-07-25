JAKARTA, INDONESIA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/24/17 -- Vincent Yong, the new Managing Director of Indonesia for DHL Global Forwarding, the leading international provider of air, sea and road freight services, is no stranger to complicated situations.

As Chief Operating Officer of DHL Global Forwarding Thailand, Yong steered his team through political upheaval in 2006, catastrophic floods in 2011 and numerous changes to the country's transport infrastructure -- significantly expanding the business and consolidating operations in a 100,000-sqft Multimodal Hub at Suvarnabhumi Airport in the process.

"Vincent has proven time and again his ability to overcome even the most unexpected and testing of situations in Southeast Asia's logistics sphere," said Thomas Tieber, CEO, DHL Global Forwarding ASEAN and South Asia. "I have full confidence that his skills and cross-disciplinary expertise will see him take our business in Indonesia to new heights - and inspire pride in our services amongst both employees and customers alike -- as the country continues to develop and mature at speed."

"My time in Thailand saw us go from one 'adventure' to another -- which helped me develop a practical understanding of challenges; from air and ocean logistics operations to crisis management, security, and overall macroeconomic current affairs -- and will prove particularly useful in managing our dynamic business operations in Indonesia," Yong said. "In addition, my most recent role as Regional Head of Technology leads to my strong belief that technology will be a powerful proponent in propelling Indonesia to the next level."

"As Indonesia continues to invest in technology and infrastructure -- like its Mass Rapid Transit network(1) and expanded airport terminals(2) -- we expect the costs of trade and doing business to further ease. Moreover, as the world's fourth most populous country(3), Indonesia still holds vast potential for growth in domestic consumption despite slowing growth in imports and exports alike(4). I'm looking forward to strengthening DHL's competitive advantage in this fast-evolving market."

Through his previous roles leading regional Technology and Trade Lane functions, Yong will build on his experience working with all types of enterprises -- from small businesses to some of the world's largest technology companies -- to better service his customers. He will also focus on fostering greater collaboration within his team, creating an accountable and passionate working environment to bring about greater success for both his team and customers.

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL family of divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 350,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global trade flows.

DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 57 billion euros in 2016.

