Boeing Extends Use of Dassault Systèmes to Include 3DEXPERIENCE Platform for Manufacturing Operations Management and Product Lifecycle Management

Regulatory News:

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170724006321/en/

The 3DEXPERIENCE platform for aerospace (Photo: Dassault Systèmes)

Dassault Systèmes (Paris:DSY) (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA) and Boeing have extended their partnership. Boeing will expand its deployment of Dassault Systèmes' products across its commercial aviation, space and defense programs to include the Dassault Systèmes 3DEXPERIENCE platform.

This decision follows a competitive process that included the rigorous analysis of technical and functional capabilities, cost and business benefits across the value chain. Boeing will deploy the 3DEXPERIENCE platform in phases and rely on Winning Program, Co-Design to Target, Ready for Rate, Build to Operate and License to Fly industry solution experiences for aerospace and defense to deepen its end to end digital collaboration, design, engineering, analysis, manufacturing planning and shop floor execution capabilities throughout the enterprise.

"Dassault Systèmes is proud to collaborate with Boeing as it embarks on another century of innovation with a partner it trusts. Boeing not only leads the way in its own industry, but influences the progress of all industries across modern society," said Bernard Charlès, Vice Chairman and CEO, Dassault Systèmes. "We are at the turning point of the industrial era, where we are shattering another industry paradigm. The parallel exchange of data between virtual and real operations will transform the value-adding chain into a value creation chain. The entire 'extended' enterprise can continuously measure and control business processes for maximum efficiency and potential top line growth. This is 'Business in the Age of Experience.'"

The 3DEXPERIENCE platform can reduce integration and support costs, improve productivity, foster new innovation, and aid in the introduction of best practice processes to deliver standard work across the value chain. The 3DEXPERIENCE platform can not only simulate products and processes, but also find and eliminate potential risks and quality issues before production. The platform's single source of data across all applications will provide reliable and actionable real-time information and seamless communication throughout the entire enterprise and supply chain as well as across product generations. This digital continuity will improve data and analytics capabilities.

"The decision to adopt Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform is a key milestone in our digital transformation. This digital enabler provides global design and manufacturing capabilities that will fuel our second century," said Ted Colbert, Chief Information Officer and Senior Vice President of Information Technology Data Analytics, Boeing. "The value of this extended strategic partnership is a mutual desire to transform how Boeing connects, protects, explores and inspires the world."

Social media:

Share this on Twitter: @Boeing adopts @Dassault3DS 3DEXPERIENCE platform across commercial aviation, space, defense programs

Connect with Dassault Systèmes on Twitter Facebook LinkedIn YouTube

For more information:

Dassault Systèmes' industry solution experiences for aerospace and defense, visit: http://www.3ds.com/solutions/aerospace-defense/industry-experiences.

Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform, 3D design software, 3D Digital Mock Up and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions: http://www.3ds.com

About Boeing

Boeing is the world's largest aerospace company and leading manufacturer of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. A top U.S. exporter, the company supports airlines and U.S. and allied government customers in 150 countries. Boeing products and tailored services include commercial and military aircraft, satellites, weapons, electronic and defense systems, launch systems, advanced information and communication systems, and performance-based logistics and training.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, provides business and people with virtual universes to imagine sustainable innovations. Its world-leading solutions transform the way products are designed, produced, and supported. Dassault Systèmes' collaborative solutions foster social innovation, expanding possibilities for the virtual world to improve the real world. The group brings value to over 220,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com.

3DEXPERIENCE, the Compass logo and the 3DS logo, CATIA, SOLIDWORKS, ENOVIA, DELMIA, SIMULIA, GEOVIA, EXALEAD, 3D VIA, BIOVIA, NETVIBES and 3DEXCITE are registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes or its subsidiaries in the US and/or other countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170724006321/en/

Contacts:

Dassault Systèmes

Corporate France

Arnaud MALHERBE, +33 (0)1 61 62 87 73

arnaud.malherbe@3ds.com

or

North America

Suzanne MORAN, +1 (781) 810 3774

suzanne.moran@3ds.com

or

EMEAR

Virginie BLINDENBERG, +33 (0) 1 61 62 84 21

virginie.blindenberg@3ds.com

or

China

Grace MU, +86 10 6536 2288

grace.mu@3ds.com

or

India

Santanu BHATTACHARYA, +91 124 457 7100

santanu.bhattacharya@3ds.com

or

Japan

Yukiko SATO, +81 3 4321 3841

yukiko.sato@3ds.com

or

Korea

Myoungjoo CHOI, +82 10 8947 6493

myoungjoo.choi@3ds.com

or

AP South

Tricia SIM, +65 6511 7954

tricia.sim@3ds.com