Tallinn, Estonia, 2017-07-25 07:30 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



On 24th of July 2017, AS Merko Infra, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, and Elektrilevi OÜ entered into a contract to reconstruct Mõniste substation in Võru county.



Merko Infra will complete the reconstruction of Mõniste 110/35/10kv substation. Works include design, construction and installation work of the substation as well as installation and configuration of secondary equipment. A new switchgear building will be erected, in which a new two-sectioned 10 kV switchgear and an arc-suppression coil will be installed. A 35 kV switchgear will be installed on the substation's territory. Outgoing 35 kV and 10 kV feeder cables will be installed and connected to the power grid.



The contract value is approximately EUR 0.9 million, plus value added tax. The construction works will start in July 2017 and the works are scheduled to be completed in September 2018.



AS Merko Infra's main activities include building external networks of water, sewerage and gas pipelines, installing sewerage pump rooms and constructing and renovating storm water systems. Additionally the company is engaged in designing, setting up and building medium- and high-voltage substations and electrical lines.



AS Merko Ehitus Eesti (www.merko.ee) is Estonian leading construction company, which offers construction services in general construction, civil engineering, road, electrical and residential construction.



Additional information: AS Merko Infra, Member of the Management Board, Boris Tehnikov, tel. +372 680 5105.



Merit Kullasepp Communication and Marketing Manager AS Merko Ehitus Phone: +372 650 1250 E-mail: merit.kullasepp@merko.ee



AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group consists of Estonia's leading construction company AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, the Latvian-market-oriented SIA Merks, UAB Merko Statyba that is operating on the Lithuanian market, construction company Peritus Entreprenør AS in Norway and the real estate development business unit along with real estate holding companies. As at the end of 2016, the group employed 797 people and the company's 2016 revenue was EUR 252 million.