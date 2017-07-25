Tobii AB Interim Report Q2 2017

STOCKHOLM, July 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Tobii AB today reported its results for the second quarter and first six months 2017. During the second quarter, Tobii made a number of strategic product launches and a business acquisition.

Comment by Tobii's CEO Henrik Eskilsson:

"We launched a large number of exciting and strategically important products in the second quarter. I am very proud of our solid development efforts and the overall positive response from customers which confirms our product strategy. Other highlights were Tobii Pro's strong sales performance and the acquisition of Sticky."

April - June

The Group's sales totaled SEK 266 million (241), an increase of 10%. Adjusted for currency effects, the increase was 4%.

The gross margin was 71% (73%).

The Group's operating loss amounted to SEK -70 million (-29). Tobii Dynavox made a contribution of SEK 19 million (25), Tobii Pro's operating profit amounted to SEK -2 million (-3), while investments in Tobii Tech had an impact of SEK -87 million (-52) on the Group's earnings.

Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.73 (-0.18).

January - June

The Group's sales totaled SEK 527 million (493), an increase of 7%. Adjusted for currency effects, the increase was 2%.

The gross margin was 71% (73%).

The Group's operating loss amounted to SEK -126 million (-46). Tobii Dynavox made a contribution of SEK 39 million (52), Tobii Pro's operating profit amounted to SEK -2 million (3), while investments in Tobii Tech had an impact of SEK -163 million (-101) on the Group's earnings.

Earnings per share amounted to SEK -1.31 (-0.47).

Significant events

Tobii Dynavox launched Indi, an all-in-one speech tablet designed for voice and communication.

Tobii Dynavox launched Snap, a new software for symbol-based communication.

Tobii acquired Sticky, a solutions provider for market research studies based on webcam eye tracking.

Tobii Tech released an eye tracking VR development kit based on HTC Vive.

Tobii Pro launched a solution for eye tracking research in VR environments.

15 new games with eye tracking support were announced, reaching some 80 game titles in total.

Tobii Dynavox launched PCEye Plus, an eye tracker for individuals with motor impairments.

In July, Tobii Dynavox introduced EyeMobile Plus, a product that allows a user to turn a regular PC tablet into an eye-controlled communication device.

