Pöyry Oyj: Pöyry awarded assignment by Austrian Power Grid AG for the reconstruction and modernisation of a transmission system substation in Austria

PÖYRY PLC Press release 25 July 2017 at 10:00 am CEST

Austrian Power Grid AG has awarded Pöyry with the assignment for the modernisation and reconstruction of an existing 110kV switchgear at Ernsthofen substation, Austria. The contract includes detailed design engineering, project management and installation services as well as the supply of equipment. Dismantling of the existing 110kV switchgear and installation of the new components will be managed step by step, in close co-operation with the client. The project will start in Q2/2017 and will be completed by the end of 2022.

The Ernsthofen substation is situated in the north of Austria on the federal state boundary between Lower and Upper Austria. The site has a long history and includes three voltage levels of 110, 220 and 380kV. After the project completion, the 110kV switchgear alone will have in place up of 30 AIS bays and 10 GIS bays. Due to its size this switchgear plays a decisive role not only for the distribution network operators, Netz Niederösterreich GmbH and Energie AG Oberösterreich, but also for the HPP operator Ennskraft AG and the industrial settlement of Greater Linz. Based on the complex grid situation, all deconstruction and reconstruction works will be implemented in four project phases with 17 precisely defined stages.

"Pöyry's comprehensive offering for the power transmission and distribution sector in Europe underlines the company's commitment to supporting its clients with the challenges of a changing power sector. Upgraded grid infrastructures are instrumental in adopting the future generation mix and to guarantee reliable power supply to all clients", says Frank Jarosch, Pöyry's Head of Transmission and Distribution.

The values of the contract are not disclosed. The order intake will be recognised within the Energy Business Group order stock from H1/2017 onwards.

