The U.S. manufacturer will provide its modules for 157 rooftop projects totaling 26.8 MW and three ground-mounted PV plants equaling 3.1 MW, that will all be located in France.

U.S. solar module maker SunPower Corp. has secured another supply contract from France, where its largest shareholder, the French oil giant Total is headquartered.

The company will provide French independent power producer and solar project developer Tenergie with its E-Series solar panels for 157 rooftop ...

