Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 25, 2017) - Dan Blondal, CEO of Nano One Materials (TSXV: NNO) (FSE: LBMB) (OTC Pink: NNOMF), today announced that Nano One has filed for a patent relating to its innovative method of synthesizing Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) cathode material. The new process uses fewer steps with lower cost raw materials while eliminating waste streams, costly equipment and manufacturing complexities.

"LFP has been dominant in Chinese lithium-ion battery markets," said Mr. Blondal "and even as other materials gain traction, the LFP market is projected to grow well into the future with applications in commercial vehicles, power tools and the emerging Energy Storage System market. We are excited to add this material to our list of process offerings and believe the possibility of savings and manufacturing simplification will be of immense interest to LFP producers, battery manufacturers and OEMs."

LFP is considered the safest of all cathode materials in the lithium ion battery space. It is made from abundant sources of iron and phosphate, is cobalt-free, and has excellent cyclability, power and charging characteristics. It has been used extensively in electric vehicle batteries in China and will shift to applications where power, charging and longevity are most critical.

Nano One's LFP method is the result of research and development by Dr. Majid Talebi, a Senior Scientist who joined Nano One two years ago following six years of combined academic and industrial experience in LFP.

"LFP offers many advantages to the market but is a complex material to manufacture under current industrial methods," said Dr. Talebi. "I am excited to have simplified the manufacturing process and thereby increase LFP attractiveness as a lithium-ion cathode material."

The current hydrothermal and solid state methods of manufacturing LFP at large scale require more costly forms of lithium and iron feedstocks and expensive equipment to support high temperatures and pressures. Current methods also employ multiple steps including the essential carbon coating of LFP particles. Also, the hydrothermal process generates a bi-product waste stream necessitating additional treatment and re-cycling steps. By contrast, Nano One's method uses lower cost lithium and iron feedstocks, operates at mild temperature and atmospheric pressure with no waste stream thereby requiring no special equipment, and employs a single step process including in-situ carbon coating. Testing conducted to date shows material performance levels are in line with commercially available LFP materials.

Mr. Blondal added, "Nano One acknowledges and thanks both Sustainable Development Technology Canada and the Automotive Supplier's Innovation Program for their support of this research which builds on and strengthens Nano One's portfolio of Intellectual Property. We look forward to discussing these exciting advances with a growing network of industrial interests."

Nano One Materials Corp.

Dan Blondal, CEO

For information with respect to Nano One or the contents of this news release, please contact John Lando (President) at (604) 669-2701

About Nano One:

Nano One Materials Corp ("Nano One" or "the Company") is developing patented technology for the low-cost production of high performance battery materials used in electric vehicles, energy storage and consumer electronics. The processing technology addresses fundamental supply chain constraints by enabling wider raw materials specifications for use in lithium ion batteries. The process can be configured for a range of different nanostructured materials and has the flexibility to shift with emerging and future battery market trends and a diverse range of other growth opportunities. The novel three-stage process uses equipment common to industry and Nano One is building a pilot plant to demonstrate high volume production. The pilot plant is being funded with the assistance and support of the Government of Canada through Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) and the Automotive Supplier Innovation Program (ASIP). Nano One also receives financial support from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC-IRAP). Nano One's mission is to establish its patented technology as a leading platform for the global production of a new generation of nanostructured composite materials. For more information, please visit www.nanoone.ca.

