sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 25.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 557 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,75 Euro		+0,023
+3,16 %
WKN: A14QDY ISIN: CA63010A1030 Ticker-Symbol: LBMB 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NANO ONE MATERIALS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NANO ONE MATERIALS CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,724
0,76
11:16
0,726
0,758
11:17
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NANO ONE MATERIALS CORP
NANO ONE MATERIALS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NANO ONE MATERIALS CORP0,75+3,16 %