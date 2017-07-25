Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 25, 2017) - YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV: YD) (OTC Pink: YDRMF) (FSE: A2AP0L) ("YDreams Global" or the "Company"), a creative technology supplier for Fortune 500 brands such as Cisco, Qualcomm, Intel and Coca-Cola, launches new smart retail project for well-known cosmetic brand ("the Client"). The project aims to increase the volume of visitors and product browsing capabilities through a system with powerful appeal and cutting-edge technology.

YDreams Global's SKUP product line has gained a new client, a giant Brazilian cosmetic brand largely known for its massive retail store network and several partnered vendors working at direct sales throughout the country. The Client saw an opportunity to improve product showcase and browsing interaction through a solution that brought a more immersive experience to those who enter their stores. These potential buyers will be greeted by a very appealing configuration through Smart Shelves, one of the key products of the SKUP line that functions precisely by improving showcase, browsing tools, product information and placement. SKUP is currently in use at a centermost location - one of the client's concept installations in São Paulo, Brazil - as an applied concept in order to gather intelligence and measure public response before a roll out can be planned.

According to the client, the SKUP line was a natural choice, given the fact that YDreams Global is one of the most highly esteemed companies in the business of innovation and improving human experiences through cutting-edge technology. The Client's business relies on two fronts: the direct vendors, who are dispersed among supermarkets and other high traffic areas; and main stores, located in most business centers, malls and shopping centers throughout Brazil and soon, abroad. They needed a solution that allowed them to improve showcasing capabilities, not only relative to looks, but a solution that added true value and allowed a powerful experience. By installing the SKUP prototype at its concept structure, the client hopes for it to become its main 'business card', where products can be introduced in a brand new way.

YDreams' CEO Daniel Japiassu agrees, "Much like everything we do, our goal with SKUP is to bring great, humanized experiences into the retail industry through the best technology we can use. Having this client as a partner is evidence of the product line's great capacity to turn businesses into future-proof experiences for the public. We are very proud of it and will intend on pushing this technology even further."

About YDreams Global

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (www.ydreamsglobal.com) is a technology company with offices in Vancouver, Dubai, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, that combines Augmented and Virtual Reality Technology, Design and Intelligence to respond to the challenges and demands of today's users and consumers.

YDreams Global works as a partner for companies and brands to reframe their strategy through relevant human-centered ventures that integrates a digital experience with the physical presence and venues. YDreams Global anticipates future challenges and connects them with the needs of the market, building innovative concepts and delivering them with international excellence.

YDreams Global have developed over 1,000 projects for clients all over the world, such as Adidas, Cisco, Nokia, Nike, Mercedes Benz, Coca-Cola, Santander, AmBev, Qualcomm, Unilever, City of Rio and Fiat.

More Information:

Daniel Japiassu

Director and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 604-646-6910

hey@ydreamsglobal.com | www.ydreamsglobal.com | www.youtube.com/ydreamsglobal

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.