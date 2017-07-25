Best Practices Empower Large Global Enterprises to Better Leverage High-Value Systems of Record in Fast-Moving Digital Markets -- Modernized mainframe systems of record are critical digital investments for large global enterprises-delivering unmatched reliability, scalability, performance and security.



-- Unfortunately, outdated processes and tools often prevent enterprises from adapting their existing mainframe applications to meet changing business needs with the same agility achieved on other platforms.



-- Compuware and Wipro are addressing this challenge through a joint Mainframe Center of Excellence (CoE) that enables Wipro to formulate best practices for achieving mainframe agility and cross-platform DevOps integration, as well as gain mastery of Compuware's software.



-- By leveraging Compuware's software and Wipro's best practices, enterprises can gain the combined competitive advantages of scale and speed, while also successfully navigating a difficult generational shift in mainframe stewardship.



DETROIT, July 25, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compuware Corporation today announced the launch of a Mainframe Center of Excellence (CoE) in partnership with Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) (BSE:507685) (NSE:WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. The Mainframe CoE will be dedicated to helping large global enterprises better leverage their systems of record for competitive advantage in fast-moving digital markets.



Enterprise IT leaders grapple with mainframe environments that are mired in traditional "waterfall" development, inadequately integrated into cross-platform DevOps workflows and foreign to the Millennials who will ultimately be responsible for the platform's future. The innovative Mainframe CoE, which Wipro will operate, strengthens the company's ability to transform customers' mainframe environments and drive competitive advantage through the adoption of cross-platform Agile and DevOps best practices.



Compuware is enabling Wipro technical consultants, via hands-on access to Compuware's proven solutions and ongoing training, to establish industry-leading expertise in: agile development on the mainframe, integration of mainframe dev/test/release processes into multi-platform enterprise DevOps toolchains, and modernized workspaces that empower Millennials to effectively work with mainframe resources in the same manner as they work with other platforms. Wipro's extensive experience along with this deep expertise of Compuware's mainframe software, will provide an empirical foundation for the CoE's best-practice recommendations.



The collaboration also serves as another resource for continual improvement towards an Agile mainframe. With direct experience using Compuware's products to discover better ways to leverage mainframe applications and data, Wipro can assist their enterprise clientele in achieving greater innovation throughput and quality that's essential to competing in the digital age.



Benefits to enterprise customers include:



-- Dramatically improved digital agility -- Substantial reductions in mainframe TCO -- Greater business value and competitive differentiation from investments in mainframe applications, data and processing power -- Successful transition of mainframe stewardship from Baby Boomers to less specifically mainframe-experienced Millennials



For large global enterprises, mainframes are irreplaceable and invaluable systems of record. They are repositories of business logic, customer data and other intellectual property that have been carefully and continuously honed over many decades. Unfortunately, a combination of outmoded processes, tools and culture renders many enterprises incapable of quickly adapting their systems of record as necessary to fulfill the relentlessly changing needs of the business.



This lack of speed is in marked contrast to the Agile, DevOps and Continuous Delivery disciplines that they have been able to apply to applications running on other platforms such as private and public clouds. This can greatly hamper competitiveness of large enterprises vis-a-vis smaller, nimbler companies. The new Mainframe CoE addresses this critical challenge by capturing and sharing best practices for optimizing mainframe agility and mainstreaming of the mainframe into broader multi-platform enterprise architectures.



"Compuware's focus on mainframe Agility and DevOps enablement aligns with our own approach to mainframe applications. We believe this CoE will accelerate the digital journeys for our global clients especially those of large enterprises," said Jatin Mehta, Head, Mainframe Application Services, Wipro Limited. "By leveraging Compuware's technology in the context of a broader enterprise strategy for digital excellence, Wipro can substantially enhance our enterprise customers' ability to innovate in a marketplace where rapid parity is a must," he added.



"Partnering with Wipro on a mainframe-centric CoE affords us a great opportunity to demonstrate exactly how our technology supports the kind of aggressive evolution enterprises absolutely must bring to bear on their mainframes. This will be key to their ability to survive and thrive in an innovation-based economy," said Compuware CEO Chris O'Malley. "We look forward to a long and fruitful collaboration with Wipro-which clearly has tremendous visibility into both the nature of the enterprise's current mainframe challenges and the path to helping these users overcome those challenges in a timely manner."



Compuware Corporation Compuware empowers the world's largest companies to excel in the digital economy by fully leveraging their high-value mainframe investments. We do this by delivering highly innovative solutions that uniquely enable IT professionals with mainstream skills to manage mainframe applications, data, and platform operations. Learn more at compuware.com.



