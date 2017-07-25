Industrial Eye Protection Market Worth $2.5bn by 2024: Global Market Insights, Inc.

OCEAN VIEW, Delaware, July 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to 2017 industrial eye protection market research by Global Market Insights, Inc., positive outlook towards occupational safety in oil & gas, chemicals, mining and construction industries will propel worldwide growth of industrial eye protection products.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160418/799556-a )

The industry growth report "Industrial Eye Protection Market Size By Material (Polycarbonate, CR-39, Trivex, Glass), By Product (Safety Spectacles [Prescribed, Non-Prescribed], Safety Goggles, Welding Shields, Face Shields), By Application (Construction, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Mining, Pharmaceutical, Food Processing, Transportation, Firefighting) Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Indonesia, Australia, Taiwan, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa), Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2017 - 2024." by Global Market Insights, Inc. says Industrial Eye Protection Market share will reach over USD 2.5 billion by 2024.

Prevention from chemicals, heat & optical radiation are the key properties enhancing product demand. Increasing employer awareness pertaining to work safety will support the industrial eye protection demand. For instance, OSHA has implemented safety standards for several end-use industries to prevent the injuries at workplace.

Request for a sample of this research report @https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/1942

Construction application was worth over USD 310 million in 2016. Increasing government spending on building tunnels, dams, roads, and bridges globally will drive the growth. China is projected to be among the major contributor. China construction spending was over USD 730 billion in 2016.

CR-39 lenses will witness gains at 3% up to 2024. High optical quality compared to glass along with comparatively less manufacturing cost has driven industry growth in this segment. Entrance of Trivex as an ultra-light, thin and high impact resistant lenses will open new avenues in the industry.

High profit margins due to increasing product penetration will fuel the industry growth. However, inability to expand business in untapped regions due to non-standardized safety regulations will restrain the industrial eye protection market growth.

Browse key industry insights spread across 270 pages with 227 market data tables & 11 figures & charts from the report, "Industrial Eye Protection Market Forecast, 2017 - 2024" in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/industrial-eye-protection-market

Safety spectacles was valued over USD 770 million in 2016. Technological advancement including anti-glare, anti-scratch and UVA/UVB protective products will support the industry demand.

Safety goggles will generate revenue over USD 970 million by 2024. Rising product penetration in pharmaceutical laboratories and research centers will create new opportunities for the business growth.

Face shields will witness growth over 4% up to 2024. Manufacturing and construction industry expansion in developing countries will support the industry demand. Superior protection against chemical splash and blood borne pathogens has enhanced the product demand.

Europe industrial eye protection market was more than 70 million units in 2016. Favorable socio-economic factors accompanied by increasing manufacturing facilities will drive the demand. Strong presence of the key manufacturers in this region will propel the industry growth. Changing lifestyle along with increasing awareness regarding worker safety has encouraged the product penetration.

North America industrial eye protection market will witness gains at 3.2% up to 2024. High prevalence for employee safety along with stringent government regulations are the key factors supporting the business growth. As per NIOSH, about 2000 workers in U.S. sustain workplace eye injury per day that requires medical treatment.

Global industrial eye protection market share is moderately consolidated due to presence of few industry players holding major industry share. Major key players include 3M, Bolle Safety, Honeywell, MCR Safety, Egde, MSA Safety, Encon Safety, Ergodyne and Gateway Safety. Mergers, acquisitions, new product launches and supply agreements are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/1942

Browse Related Reports:

Industrial Protective Clothing Market Forecast, 2016 - 2023

Industrial Protective Clothing Market size was more than USD 5 billion for 2015 and is projected to witness gains by CAGR of 14.0% up to 2023. Stringent industrial safety norms finalized by NIOSH, OSHA, and other regulatory bodies, particularly for oil & gas, chemical, and manufacturing sectors, will remain the key driver for the global industrial protective clothing market in the upcoming years.

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/industrial-protective-clothing-market

Industrial Safety Gloves Market Forecast, 2016 - 2023

Industrial Safety Gloves Market size was valued at USD 4.0 billion in 2015, while industry anticipates revenue to grow at 6.5% by 2023. Technology influences human existence by bringing new risks as well as improvements to our lives. An advance in each application requires unique product protection and properties (right glove for every worker performing a specific task).

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/industrial-safety-gloves-market

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Phone:+1-302-846-7766

Toll Free:1-888-689-0688

Email:sales@gminsights.com



Web:https://www.gminsights.com

Blog:https://www.gminsights.com/blogs

Connect with us:Facebook|Google+|LinkedIn|Twitter