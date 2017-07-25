SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/25/17 -- Talent Board, a non-profit organization focused on the promotion and benchmark research of a quality candidate experience, today announced that Cielo (formerly Pinstripe), is a Global Platinum sponsor of the 2017 Candidate Experience (CandE) Awards.

The annual awards and benchmarking programs offer employers in North America (NAM), Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific (APAC), a risk-free and confidential opportunity to learn how their organization's candidate experience practices compare to those of their peers and obtain feedback from their candidates, while gaining insight into the latest tools and strategies for optimizing the recruiting process.

"Our work with Talent Board is a way to encourage our clients to take their candidate experience as seriously as we do on their behalf. So, beyond just promoting the program to our clients, we have taken the further step of offering to fully assist them with the process, including covering the registration fee for all of our clients that would like to take part," said Anne Bucher, Cielo's senior vice president of Customer Experience. "A number of our current clients are CandE winners and we believe all of these relationships would benefit from the detailed feedback and comparisons the process provides."

Registration for the 2017 CandE Awards programs is now open. Employers of all sizes are welcome to register for any and all regional programs that correspond with their hiring efforts. After submitting a one-time annual registration fee and completing the registration process, participating organizations will go through two rounds of data collection and evaluation of their candidate experience practices. Top-rated organizations will be recognized publicly as CandE Award winners.

Elaine Orler, board member of Talent Board and CEO of Talent Function, commented, "It's exciting to welcome Cielo as a sponsor of the CandE Awards. Cielo demonstrates an ongoing commitment to designing intentional candidate experiences, a seemingly natural extension of the Talent Board mission. We look forward to working together on this year's programs."

Cielo's global sponsorship of the 2017 CandE Awards will include a customized Candidate Experience Workshop exclusively for the firm's Americas clients in coordination with its annual Talent Rising Summit as well as thought leadership collaboration.

To learn more about the Candidate Experience Awards programs, visit http://www.thetalentboard.org/cande-awards.

About Cielo

Cielo is the world's leading strategic Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) partner. Under its WE BECOME YOU™ philosophy, Cielo's dedicated recruitment teams primarily serve clients in the financial and business services, consumer brands, technology and media, engineering, life sciences and healthcare industries. Cielo's global presence includes 2,000 employees, serving 143 clients across 91 countries in 33 languages. The industry has verified Cielo's reputation for executing innovative solutions that provide business impact through numerous awards and recognitions, including its annual top three leadership position on the HRO Today RPO Baker's Dozen listing, Peak Matrix Leader placement by Everest Group and Industry Leader designation by NelsonHall. Cielo knows talent is rising -- and with it, an organization's opportunity to rise above. For more information, visit cielotalent.com.

About Talent Board

Talent Board is a non-profit organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience. The organization, Candidate Experience Awards program and its sponsors are dedicated to recognizing the candidate experience offered by companies throughout the entire recruitment cycle and to forever changing the manner in which job candidates are treated. More information can be accessed at http://www.thetalentboard.org.