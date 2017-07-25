Global Transmission Electron Microscope Market 2017-2021 - Key Vendors are JEOL, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Hitachi High-Technologies & Delong America

DUBLIN, July 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Transmission Electron Microscope Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global transmission electron microscope market to grow at a CAGR of 8.56% during the period 2017-2021.



Electron microscopes are broadly categorized as TEM and SEM. This report covers the market size, growth opportunities, challenges, and trend of the global TEM market. TEMs use a beam of electrons that are transmitted through an ultra-thin specimen, which then interact with the specimen as they pass through it. From the interaction, an image is formed, which is then magnified and focused on a fluorescent screen upon a layer of photographic film, for getting detected by a sensor; for example, a charge-coupled device.



The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Development of newer forms of TEMs. As TEMs can present 2D images of the specimen, there is a limit to the size of the specimen that has to be viewed. Newer models of TEMs combine the features of both TEM as well as SEM. Nion, a prominent vendor in the TEM market, used to manufacture the second generation spherical aberration corrector for TEM, which has shifted to exclusively manufacturing STEMs due to its high advantages over TEM.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Increasing focus on nanotechnology. Nanotechnology involves working with materials having a size ranging from 1 to 100 nanometers. Advancement and improvement in the field of nanotechnology require working at atomic and molecular levels, for which TEMs or other electron microscopes are required, which have the capacity to see materials at a nanolevel.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is complicated and time-consuming sample preparation process. For preparing the sample to be observed, many complicated steps are involved. The first stage in preparing is the fixation, where the sample needs to be fixed in a manner that the ultrastructure of the cells or tissues remains close to the living material. Then, the sample is dehydrated through an acetone or ethanol series, passed through a transition solvent like propylene oxide and then infiltrated and embedded in a liquid resin such as epoxy and LR white resin.



Key vendors



JEOL

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Hitachi High-Technologies

Delong America

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by application



Part 07: Market segmentation by end-user



Part 08: Geographical segmentation



Part 09: Decision framework



Part 10: Drivers and challenges



Part 11: Market trends



Part 12: Vendor landscape



Part 13: Key vendor analysis



Part 14: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nt5j6d/global

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716