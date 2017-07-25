Global Transmission Electron Microscope Market 2017-2021 - Key Vendors are JEOL, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Hitachi High-Technologies & Delong America

DUBLIN, July 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Transmission Electron Microscope Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global transmission electron microscope market to grow at a CAGR of 8.56% during the period 2017-2021.
Electron microscopes are broadly categorized as TEM and SEM. This report covers the market size, growth opportunities, challenges, and trend of the global TEM market. TEMs use a beam of electrons that are transmitted through an ultra-thin specimen, which then interact with the specimen as they pass through it. From the interaction, an image is formed, which is then magnified and focused on a fluorescent screen upon a layer of photographic film, for getting detected by a sensor; for example, a charge-coupled device.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Development of newer forms of TEMs. As TEMs can present 2D images of the specimen, there is a limit to the size of the specimen that has to be viewed. Newer models of TEMs combine the features of both TEM as well as SEM. Nion, a prominent vendor in the TEM market, used to manufacture the second generation spherical aberration corrector for TEM, which has shifted to exclusively manufacturing STEMs due to its high advantages over TEM.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Increasing focus on nanotechnology. Nanotechnology involves working with materials having a size ranging from 1 to 100 nanometers. Advancement and improvement in the field of nanotechnology require working at atomic and molecular levels, for which TEMs or other electron microscopes are required, which have the capacity to see materials at a nanolevel.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is complicated and time-consuming sample preparation process. For preparing the sample to be observed, many complicated steps are involved. The first stage in preparing is the fixation, where the sample needs to be fixed in a manner that the ultrastructure of the cells or tissues remains close to the living material. Then, the sample is dehydrated through an acetone or ethanol series, passed through a transition solvent like propylene oxide and then infiltrated and embedded in a liquid resin such as epoxy and LR white resin.
Key vendors
- JEOL
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Hitachi High-Technologies
- Delong America
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market landscape
Part 06: Market segmentation by application
Part 07: Market segmentation by end-user
Part 08: Geographical segmentation
Part 09: Decision framework
Part 10: Drivers and challenges
Part 11: Market trends
Part 12: Vendor landscape
Part 13: Key vendor analysis
Part 14: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nt5j6d/global
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716