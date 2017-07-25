Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: Diebold's Q2 Revenue Shone; Met Expectations

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily has just published a free post-earnings coverage on Diebold Nixdorf, Inc. (NYSE: DBD), which can be viewed by registering at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=DBD, following the Company's announcement of its financial results on July 19, 2017, for the second quarter fiscal 2017 (Q2 FY17). The North Canton, Ohio-Based Company reported a 12.1% y-o-y growth in its pro-forma GAAP net sales; in-line with market consensus estimates. Our daily stock reports are accessible for free, and with those to look forward today you also will be signing up for a complimentary member's account at:

Earnings Reviewed

In Q2 FY17, Diebold reported GAAP net sales of $1.13 billion, up from $580.0 million recorded at the end of Q2 FY16. The Company's pro-forma GAAP net sales were $1.13 billion in Q2 FY17 compared to $1.29 billion in Q2 FY16. The Company GAAP net sales numbers for the reported quarter met market expectations.

The maker of bank teller machines reported Q2 FY17 GAAP net loss attributable to Diebold of $30.6 million, or $0.41 loss per diluted share, compared to GAAP net loss attributable to Diebold of $21.1 million, or $0.32 loss per diluted share, in Q2 FY16. Meanwhile, the Company's non-GAAP net income for Q2 FY17 came in at $0.08 per diluted share compared to $0.43 per diluted share in Q2 FY16. Market analysts had forecasted non-GAAP diluted earnings of $0.06 per share for Q2 FY17.

Operating Metrics

For the three months ended June 30, 2017, the company reported GAAP gross profit of $237.8 million, or 21.0% of GAAP revenue, versus $155.1 million, or 26.7% of GAAP revenue, in the prior year's comparable quarter. The Company reported operating loss during Q2 FY17 came in at $30.1 million versus operating profit of $10.3 million in Q2 FY16. Diebold spent $236.8 million on selling and administrative expenses in the reported quarter, which came in higher than the $127.3 million spent in the year ago same period. Furthermore, adjusted EBITDA for Q2 FY17 came in at $73.8 million, or 6.5% of net sales, compared to $53.9 million, or 9.3% of net sales, in Q2 FY16.

Segment Performance

During Q2 FY17, Services GAAP revenue grew 76.0% y-o-y to $580.2 million from $329.6 million in the year ago same period. Diebold's software revenues surged to $107.7 million in Q2 FY17 from $30.6 million in Q2 FY16. Systems' segment reported revenues of $446.0 million in Q2 FY17 compared to $219.8 million in the prior year's corresponding quarter.

Geographic Regions

In Q2 FY17, revenues from Americas were $390.3 million compared to $388.0 million in Q2 FY16. EMEA regions contribution to total revenues surged to $587.5 million in Q2 FY17 from $106.5 million in the last year's same period. Furthermore, revenues from Asia/Pacific region increased to $156.1 million in Q2 FY17 from $85.5 million in Q2 FY16.

Solution Wise

Diebold's banking solution's revenues were down by 11.7% in Q2 FY17 to $1.66 billion from $1.88 billion in Q2 FY16. Meanwhile, retail solution's revenue increased to $573.2 million in Q2 FY17 from $559.3 million in the prior year's comparable quarter.

Cash Flow & Balance Sheet

For the three months ended June 30, 2017, Diebold used $119.4 million in its operating activities compared to $89.9 million in Q2 FY16. The Company reported negative free cash flow of $133.7 million in Q2 FY17 versus negative free cash flow $96.5 million in the previous year's same quarter.

The Company had cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments balance of $528.2 million, as on June 30, 2017, compared to $716.8 million at the close of books on December 31, 2016. Furthermore, the Company ended the quarter with net debt of $1.37 billion compared to $1.08 billion as on December 31, 2016.

Outlook

In its guidance for full year FY17, Diebold expects total revenues to be in the range of $4.7 billion to $4.8 billion. Net loss attributable to Diebold for FY17 is projected to be in the range of $125 million to $110 million. Meanwhile, adjusted EBITDA for full year FY17 is anticipated to be between $360 million and $380 million.

Stock Performance

At the close of trading session on Monday, July 24, 2017, Diebold Nixdorf's stock price climbed 1.62% to end the day at $22.00. A total volume of 1.08 million shares was exchanged during the session. The Company's shares have a dividend yield of 1.82%. At Monday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $1.74 billion.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily