TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 07/25/17 -- Platinex Inc. (CSE: PTX)(CSE: PTX.CN)(CNSX: PTX) ("Platinex" or the "Company") has engaged FMI Capital Advisory Inc. ("FMI") as financial advisor to assist in its efforts to grow, finance, secure projects, and in connection with a transaction or a series of transactions. To this end, Platinex and FMI have begun the strategic review process to identify, examine and consider a range of strategic alternatives available to the Company with a view to enhance shareholder value.

James R. Trusler, President & CEO of Platinex, states: "We are pleased to engage FMI in the tasks of identifying, evaluating and developing potential business opportunities. We will primarily focus on pursuing interests in the legal cannabis space in North America by way of potential acquisitions and organic growth opportunities. The addition of FMI in the Platinex team is a significant milestone in the development of the Company."

About Platinex Inc. Platinex has a long history of resource exploration and continues to focus efforts in this area. Platinex is also currently focusing efforts on the timely and strategic development of an online platform for the cannabis industry: www.cannabismall.org launched on July 1, 2017 and the new site will receive regular updates. Shares of Platinex are listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "PTX".

About FMI Capital Advisory Inc. FMI is a private merchant bank located in Toronto, Canada. FMI's team provides capital and domain markets expertise in combination with corporate finance advisory. FMI's expertise is to take a hands-on approach to incubate early-stage private and public companies focused on rapid growth. FMI also has a sister company called Foundation Markets Inc. ("Foundation"), which is a boutique investment bank licensed as an Exempt Market Dealer. FMI and Foundation have assisted a number of private and public companies in North American legal cannabis space to raise capital, structure complex cross-border transaction, pursue strategic alternatives in creating shareholder value.

