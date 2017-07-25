

MAINTAL (dpa-AFX) - Drillisch (DRHKF.PK) said that its extraordinary general meeting approved increase of the company's registered share capital from 70.21 million euros to 188.94 million euros against contribution of all outstanding shares in 1&1 Telecommunication not currently held by Drillisch (about 92.25 percent) in a capital increase by way of a contribution-in-kind.



Drillisch noted that a total of 46.10 million shares or 97.85 percent of the votes validly cast voted in favor of the company's boards' motion to increase the share capital in order to combine the mobile business of Drillisch with United Internet's mobile and fixed-network business which is held by 1&1 Telecommunication.



Following registration of the capital increase with the commercial register, United Internet's indirect and direct interest in Drillisch will increase from a currently held 30.95 percent to a total of about 73.11 percent.



Separately, United Internet said it welcomed decision by Drillisch shareholders.



On May 12, 2017, United Internet and Drillisch had announced a business combination agreement. This agreement stipulated the step-by-step integration of 1&1 Telecommunication into Drillisch via two capital increases. The first capital increase by way of a contribution-in-kind has already been completed. As a result, Drillisch acquired around 7.75 percent of the shares in 1&1 Telecommunication and, in return, issued around nine million new Drillisch shares to United Internet.



The second capital increase was subject to the approval of today's extraordinary general meeting. The overall transaction was accompanied by a voluntary public tender offer submitted by United Internet to the Drillisch shareholders. In this context, approximately 1.78 percent of Drillisch shares were tendered.



The capital increase approved today will take effect after registration in the Commercial Register, which is expected by the end of the year. Once this has been completed, Drillisch will hold all shares in 1&1 Telecommunication. In return, United Internet's interest in Drillisch will increase to over 73 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX