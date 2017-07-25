Pro-Trader Daily: Corporate News Blog - GlaxoSmithKline and Innoviva Submits EU Filing for Extended Use of Relvar Ellipta in Patients with Controlled Asthma

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily takes a look at the latest corporate events and news making the headlines for GlaxoSmithKline PLC (NYSE: GSK), following which we have published a free report that can be viewed by signing up at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=GSK. The Company and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ: INVA) submitted to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the extended use of once-daily Relvar Ellipta (fluticasone furoate/vilanterol, FF/VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS) / long-acting ß2-agonist (LABA) combination, in patients who are already adequately controlled on an ICS/LABA combination on July 21, 2017. For immediate access to our complimentary reports, including today's coverage, register for free now at:

http://protraderdaily.com/register/

At Pro-TD, we make it our mission to bring you news that matter about the stock you follow. Today, our research desk covers a blog story on GSK and INVA. Go directly to your stock of interest and access today's free coverage at:

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=GSK

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=INVA

About Relvar Ellipta

As of now, FF/VI is approved in Europe for the normal treatment of patients aged 12 and above, who have asthma and are not adequately controlled on both ICS and 'as-needed' short-acting ß2-agonist (SABA) and where the use of a combination product (ICS and LABA) is appropriate. The submission, however, would extend its use to those patients who are already adequately controlled on an ICS/LABA combination.

FF/VI does have its own side effects. It has been proved that it should not be used to treat acute asthma symptoms or an acute exacerbation in COPD, for which a short-acting bronchodilator is required. Some common adverse reactions of the drug include a headache, nasopharyngitis, pneumonia, upper respiratory tract infection, bronchitis, influenza, candidiasis of mouth and throat, oropharyngeal pain, sinusitis, pharyngitis, rhinitis, cough, dysphonia, abdominal pain, arthralgia, back pain, fractures, and pyrexia and muscle spasms.

EU Filing based on Non-Inferiority Lung Function Study

The submission is based on data from a non-inferiority lung function study. The study suggested that patients who have well-controlled asthma are able to switch from twice-daily fluticasone propionate/salmeterol, FP/SAL (Seretide Accuhaler) 250/50 to once-daily FF/VI 100/25, without affecting their lung function.

As per the study, no new safety signals were recognized and the adverse event data was consistent with the known safety profile for FF/VI established in patients with asthma. The study design was consistent with European regulatory authorities.

Study Methodology

After a 4-week open-label treatment period with FP/SAL 250/50 twice-daily, patients who had well-controlled asthma were randomized to receive either FF/VI 100/25 once-daily, FP/SAL 250/50 twice-daily, or FP 250 twice-daily in a double-blind, double-dummy manner for 24 weeks at several centers in 12 countries. The main objective of the study was to demonstrate non-inferiority of Relvar Ellipta 100/25 once daily with Seretide Accuhaler 250/50 twice-daily in adult and adolescent subjects 12 years of age and older with persistent bronchial asthma, well-controlled on twice-daily ICS/LABA. The study concluded with the change from baseline in clinic visit evening FEV1 (pre-bronchodilator and pre-dose) at the end of the 24-week treatment period.

In order to prove the non-inferiority of FF/VI versus FP/SAL, the lower limit of the 95% confidence interval for the mean difference in change from baseline for evening FEV1 needed to be greater than the pre defined margin of -100mL. This was done to rule out the possibility that FF/VI was more than -100mL inferior to FP/SAL.

About Asthma

Asthma is a chronic lung disease which inflames and narrows the airways. This ailment affects around 358 million people worldwide. Although there have been medical developments in this field, more than half of patients still experience poor control and symptoms which significantly impact their daily life.

The causes of asthma are still unknown. However, some believe it is a combination of a person's genetic makeup and the environment. Key risk factors include inhaled substances that provoke allergic reactions or irritate the airways.

About GSK

GSK is one of the world's leading research-based pharmaceutical and healthcare companies. It is committed to improving the quality of human life by enabling people to do more, feel better, and live longer.

About Innoviva

Innoviva is focused on bringing compelling new medicines to patients in need by leveraging its significant expertise in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals.

Last Close Stock Review

At the closing bell, on Monday, July 24, 2017, GlaxoSmithKline's stock slightly fell 0.98%, ending the trading session at $42.24. A total volume of 2.99 million shares has exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 2.77 million shares. The Company's stock price rallied 2.72% in the last three months and 8.53% in the past six months. Moreover, the stock surged 9.69% since the start of the year. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 47.62 and has a dividend yield of 4.62%. The stock currently has a market cap of $103.01 billion.

On Monday, July 24, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $12.98, marginally down 0.61% from its previous closing price of $13.06. A total volume of 355.67 thousand shares has exchanged hands. Innoviva's stock price surged 1.25% in the last three months, 22.57% in the past six months, and 12.97% in the previous twelve months. Furthermore, since the start of the year, shares of the Company have rallied 21.31%. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 23.95. At Monday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $1.43 billion.

Pro-Trader Daily :

Pro-Trader Daily (Pro-TD) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. PRO-TD has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

PRO-TD has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email contact@protraderdaily.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by PRO-TD. PRO-TD is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither PRO-TD nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://protraderdaily.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: contact@protraderdaily.com

Phone number: (917) 341.4653

Office Address: Mainzer Landstrasse 50 Frankfurt am Main, Germany 60325

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Inst

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily