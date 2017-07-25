Level 3 Takes Real-Time Business Communications to the Cloud

Collaboration Made Easy with Amazon Chime Delivered by Level 3

BROOMFIELD, Colorado, July 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Today's IT departments are challenged with helping the enterprise realize the benefits of digital transformation. At the same time, they're working to replace or integrate legacy and siloed collaboration services into more efficient solutions designed to support the evolving needs of a more mobile and global workforce. To help enterprises on this journey, Level 3 Communications, Inc. (NYSE: LVLT) is unveiling Amazon Chime delivered by Level 3, a global, unified communications offering.

Learn how Amazon Chime delivered by Level 3 can be leveraged for increased productivity and streamlined operations: http://www.level3.com/en/landing-pages/amazon-chime-and-level-3/.

Key Facts:

Amazon Chime delivered by Level 3 is a single vendor-managed unified communications solution that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS), with end-to-end customer support provided by Level 3.

Customers can leverage a pay-as-you-go collaboration tool, without the requirement for long-term commitments or upfront capital investments.

With Amazon Chime delivered by Level 3, enterprises have access to an adaptable communications platform with Level 3 global service level agreements.

Amazon Chime delivered by Level 3 is available to Level 3 customers in North America and EMEA.

Key Benefits:

Amazon Chime delivered by Level 3 helps consolidate multiple tools into one video, voice, chat and screen-sharing tool.

Level 3 allows customers to implement advanced enterprise solutions without the heavy burden on internal resources for support.

Throughout the adoption process, Level 3 assists customers with training, implementation and professional services.

Key Quotes:

Carlin Wiegner, General Manager of Amazon Chime, Amazon Web Services

"AWS and Level 3 have a solid track record of working together to provide solutions to businesses. Our customers have told us that Amazon Chime takes the frustration out of meetings, with a single tool that helps ensure meetings start on time and gives employees high quality meetings with video, voice and chat. As an Advanced Partner in the AWS Partner Network, Level 3 is well suited to participate with us to deliver Amazon Chime."

Cindy Whelan, Principal Analyst, Global IT Managed and Hosted Services at GlobalData

"Despite advances in conferencing technology, all too often online meetings are delayed by common pitfalls like call access coordinates and distractions from background noise. Amazon Chime delivered by Level 3 gives Level 3's enterprise customers a new option for collaboration services, with one click to join meetings and noise cancelling audio that can add up to more productive meeting time."

Anthony Christie, CMO for Level 3

"The right communication tools are imperative to the success of any enterprise in the midst of digital transformation. With Amazon Chime delivered by Level 3, customers have the benefit of AWS's agility, coupled with Level 3's highly reliable and secure global network and high-touch support model, so they can focus on what matters most to their business."

Additional Resources:

Watch this video to discover the benefits of Amazon Chime

Learn more about the drivers for unified communications

Hear from Anthony Christie on latest trends for unified communications

For more information on Level 3's advanced network and service offerings, visit www.level3.com.

