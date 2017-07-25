Pro-Trader Daily: Research Initiated on Technology Stocks, CGI Group, Pivot Technology Solutions, Redknee Solutions, and Altus Group

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily has lined up these stocks for our daily research reports coverage. Before the markets open, Pro-TD makes a brief technical snapshot of select stocks with the Application Software industry and that trades on the Toronto Exchanges. This Morning, our team has regrouped these stocks for study: CGI Group, Pivot Technology Solutions, Redknee Solutions, and Altus Group. Register for these free reports at:

At the closing bell on Monday, July 24, 2017, the Toronto Exchange Composite index edged 0.36% lower to finish the trading session at 15,128.69 with a total volume of 199,909,620 shares exchanging hands for the day.

Additionally, the Technology index was up by 1.44%, ending the session at 61.93.

Pro-Trader Daily's complimentary research reports on the following stocks are now available: CGI Group Inc. (TSX: GIB-A), Pivot Technology Solutions Inc. (TSX: PTG), Redknee Solutions Inc. (TSX: RKN), and Altus Group Ltd (TSX: AIF).

CGI Group Inc.

Montreal, Canada headquartered CGI Group Inc.'s stock edged 0.39% higher, to finish Monday's session at $66.27 with a total volume of 395,422 shares traded. Over the last three months and the previous one year, CGI Group's shares have gained 3.79% and 12.68%, respectively. The Company's shares are trading above its 200-day moving average. CGI Group's 50-day moving average of $66.61 is above its 200-day moving average of $64.73. Shares of the Company, which provides information technology and business process services in Canada and internationally, are trading at a PE ratio of 18.61.

Pivot Technology Solutions Inc.

On Monday, shares in Toronto, Canada-based Pivot Technology Solutions Inc. recorded a trading volume of 285,595 shares, which was above their three months average volume of 145,412 shares. The stock ended the day 4.60% higher at $2.50. Pivot Technology Solutions' stock has gained 21.95% in the last one month and 26.90% in the previous three months. Furthermore, the stock has surged 42.05% in the previous one year. Shares of the Company, which provides IT solutions to businesses, government, education, and healthcare organizations in North America and Europe, are trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The stock's 50-day moving average of $2.23 is above its 200-day moving average of $1.83.

Redknee Solutions Inc.

On Monday, shares in Mississauga, Canada headquartered Redknee Solutions Inc. ended the session 2.83% lower at $1.03 with a total volume of 56,852 shares traded. Redknee Solutions' shares have gained 9.57% in the last one month and 4.04% in the previous three months. Shares of the Company, which provides real-time monetization and subscriber management software products, solutions, and services, are trading above its 50-day moving average. Furthermore, the stock's 200-day moving average of $1.16 is greater than its 50-day moving average of $0.95.

Altus Group Ltd

Toronto, Canada headquartered Altus Group Ltd's stock closed the day 0.15% lower at $26.80. The stock recorded a trading volume of 39,114 shares. Altus Group's shares have advanced 16.17% in the previous one year. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Moreover, the stock's 200-day moving average of $29.80 is greater than its 50-day moving average of $28.40. Shares of the Company, which provides independent advisory services, software, and data solutions to the commercial real estate industry, are trading at a PE ratio of 60.22.

