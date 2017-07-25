Pro-Trader Daily: Report Coverage on Industrials Stocks, Thermal Energy International, DynaCERT, Graphene 3D Lab, and EnWave

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily has lined up these stocks for our daily research reports coverage. Before the markets open, Pro-TD makes a brief technical snapshot of select stocks with the Industrial Products industry and that trades on the Toronto Exchanges. This Morning, our team has regrouped these stocks for study: Thermal Energy International, DynaCERT, Graphene 3D Lab, and EnWave. Register for these free reports at:

At the close of the Canadian markets on Monday, July 24, 2017, the TSX Venture Composite index ended the trading session at 760.69, 0.03% lower from its previous closing price.

The Industrials Index was also in the red, closing the day at 215.85, down 0.70%.

Pro-Trader Daily's complimentary research reports on the following stocks are now available: Thermal Energy International Inc. (TSXV: TMG), DynaCERT Inc. (TSXV: DYA), Graphene 3D Lab Inc. (TSXV: GGG), and EnWave Corp. (TSXV: ENW).

Thermal Energy International Inc.

Thermal Energy International Inc.

Ottawa, Canada headquartered Thermal Energy International Inc.'s stock declined 5.56%, to finish Monday's session at $0.09 with a total volume of 10,000 shares traded. Thermal Energy International's shares have rallied 125.00% in the past one year. The Company's shares are trading below its 50-day moving average of $0.10. Shares of the Company, which engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions, are trading at a PE ratio of 42.50.

DynaCERT Inc.

DynaCERT Inc.

On Monday, shares in Toronto, Canada headquartered DynaCERT Inc. recorded a trading volume of 87,553 shares. The stock ended the day flat at $0.64. DynaCERT's stock has soared 700.00% in the previous one year. Shares of the Company, which engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, distribution, and installation of transportable hydrogen generator aftermarket products in North America and internationally, are trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The stock's 200-day moving average of $0.81 is above its 50-day moving average of $0.78.

Graphene 3D Lab Inc.

Graphene 3D Lab Inc.

On Monday, shares in Calverton, New York-based Graphene 3D Lab Inc. ended the session flat at $0.11 with a total volume of 6,500 shares traded. Graphene 3D Lab's shares have gained 10.00% in the past one month. Shares of the Company, which develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary composites and coatings based on graphene and other materials for commercial, research, and military applications worldwide, are trading below its 200-day moving average. Furthermore, the stock's 200-day moving average of $0.13 is greater than its 50-day moving average of $0.11.

EnWave Corp.

EnWave Corp.

Vancouver, Canada headquartered EnWave Corp.'s stock closed the day 2.08% higher at $0.98. The stock recorded a trading volume of 5,225 shares. Shares of the Company, which licenses, builds, and installs commercial-scale dehydration platforms for applications in the food, pharmaceutical, and industrial sectors to manufacturing companies in Canada, are trading below their 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Moreover, the stock's 200-day moving average of $1.07 is greater than its 50-day moving average of $1.02.

