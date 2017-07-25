Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: Benchmark Electronics' Revenue Grew 6.6%; Adjusted EPS Gained 8.6%

Research Desk Line-up: Plexus Post Earnings Coverage

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily has just published a free post-earnings coverage on Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: BHE), which can be viewed by registering at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=BHE, following the Company's release of its second quarter fiscal 2017 earnings results on July 19, 2017. The electronic manufacturing services Company topped revenue and earnings expectations. Our daily stock reports are accessible for free, and with those to look forward today you also will be signing up for a complimentary member's account at:

http://protraderdaily.com/register/

Get more of our free earnings reports coverage from other constituents of the Printed Circuit Boards industry. Pro-TD has currently selected Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ: PLXS) for due-diligence and potential coverage as the Company announced on July 19, 2017, its financial results for Q3 FY17 which ended on July 01, 2017, and also provided guidance for its fiscal fourth quarter ending September 30, 2017. Register for a free membership today, and be among the early birds that get access to our report on Plexus when we publish it.

At Pro-TD, we make it our mission to bring you news that matter about the stock you follow. Today, our research desk covers a blog story on BHE; also brushing on PLXS. With the links below you can directly download the report of your stock of interest-free of charge at:

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=BHE

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=PLXS

Earnings Reviewed

For the second quarter ended June 30, 2017, Benchmark Electronics reported revenue of $617 million, up 6.6% compared to revenue of $579 million. This was its second consecutive quarter of year-on-year growth. The Company's revenue numbers came in ahead of analysts' estimates of $25.75 million.

For Q2 2017, Benchmark Electronics' gross margins came in at 9.4%, reflecting a 30 basis point improvement on a y-o-y basis. The Company's non-GAAP operating margin was 4.1%, which increased 30 basis points on a q-o-q basis, driven by higher revenues.

Benchmark Electronics reported net income of $17 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, for Q2 2017 compared to net income of $17 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, for Q2 2016. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company posted earnings of $0.38 per share, up 8.6% on a y-o-y basis and ahead of Wall Street's expectations of $0.34 per share.

Segment Results

During Q2 2017, Benchmark Electronics' higher-value markets revenue, which represented 65% of the Company's total revenue, came in at $399 million compared to $385 million in Q1 2017. Within the higher-value markets, Industrial revenues for the reported quarter grew 5% on a q-o-q basis to $124 million due to increased demand from its customers. The segment's Aerospace and Defense (A&D) unit's revenues fell 4% on a q-o-q basis to $100 million which was attributed to demand mix and qualification issues, while it advanced 16% on a y-o-y basis driven by increased defense demand.

For Q2 2017, higher-value market's Medical revenues totaled $86 million, approximately flat on a q-o-q basis, while it came in 6% lower compared to the year ago same period due to declining demand across several of its top customers. The segment's Test & Instrumentation section's revenues grew 16% on a q-o-q basis to $89 million, while it surged 47% y-o-y from strong demand in its precision machining business, serving the semi-cap market.

During Q2 2017, Benchmark Electronics' Traditional markets revenue, which comprises 35% of Company's overall revenue, totaled $218 million up 11% on a y-o-y basis and 20% on a q-o-q basis. The division's computing sub segment revenue totaled $142 million, up 29% on a y-o-y basis, driven by growth from its existing storage and new security customers. The Telecommunication department revenue dropped 12% on a y-o-y basis to $76 million, primarily due to declines in demand for optical and broadcast products.

Cash Matters

During Q2 2017, Benchmark Electronics generated $15 million in cash from operations, while the Company utilized $4 million of free cash flows in the reported quarter. Benchmark Electronics' cash balance was $749 million at the end of the quarter, with $92 million available in the U.S.

The Company's inventory at the end of Q2 2017 was $416 million, an increase of $12 million from the previous quarter. Benchmark Electronics' accounts receivable was $392 million, reflecting an increase of $11 million from March 31, 2017, while its accounts payables were flat on q-o-q basis.

Benchmark Electronics stated that it improved its cycle day targets by 2 days on q-o-q basis, ending the quarter at 65 days. This was an 18-day overall improvement compared to Q2 2016. The Company's ROIC was 9.5%, representing a 50 basis point q-o-q improvement. In Q2 2017, Benchmark Electronics posted $142 million of bookings, which is slightly below the Company's H2 2017. The Company noted that almost 99% of all its bookings were in the higher value segments.

Outlook

For Q3 2017, Benchmark Electronics is forecasting revenues in the range of $575 million to $595 million, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share are expected to range from $0.32 to $0.36. For the upcoming quarter, the Company expects Industrial revenues to be up low single digits based on modest strength from its robotics and automation customers. A&D is expected to be up mid-single digits based on increased demand across multiple platforms and programs primarily in communication and munitions. Benchmark Electronic expects Medical revenues to be up approximately 10%, with the increase in demand across a number of existing and recently launched programs. For Test & Instrumentation, the Company anticipated demand to be somewhat moderate in Q3 2017.

Stock Performance

Benchmark Electronics' share price finished yesterday's trading session at $33.80, marginally up 0.90%. A total volume of 415.40 thousand shares have exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 300.16 thousand shares. The Company's stock price soared 6.79% in the last three months, 12.85% in the past six months, and 45.56% in the previous twelve months. Additionally, the stock surged 10.82% since the start of the year. Shares of the Company have a PE ratio of 25.06 and currently have a market cap of $1.67 billion.

Pro-Trader Daily :

Pro-Trader Daily (Pro-TD) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. PRO-TD has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

PRO-TD has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email contact@protraderdaily.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by PRO-TD. PRO-TD is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither PRO-TD nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://protraderdaily.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: contact@protraderdaily.com

Phone number: (917) 341.4653

Office Address: Mainzer Landstrasse 50 Frankfurt am Main, Germany 60325

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Inst

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily