Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 25, 2017) - Eureka Resources Inc. (TSXV: EUK) ("Eureka" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received assay results from its three hole diamond drill program within the "Camp" zone at its Gold Creek Property ("Gold Creek" or the "Property") located in the Cariboo Mining District, near Likely, British Columbia. The best results include 33.20 g/t Au over 1.25 meters in hole 35 and 17.95 g/t over 1.5m in hole 34.