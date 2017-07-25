Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 25, 2017) - Northern Sphere Mining Corp. (CSE:NSM) ("Northern Sphere" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has received the necessary permits to commence diamond drilling on its Scadding Gold Project located near Sudbury, Ontario. Following the successful completion of its First Nations Consultation and Public Review, the Company has received its Exploration Permit from the Ministry of Northern Development and Mines. The Company has contracted Wolf Mountain Drilling to diamond drill its previously announced Scadding Gold Project.

The Scadding Gold Project, located within the Sudbury Mining District, is accessible by a serviced, all-season road (see Figure 1). The site is part of Northern Sphere's 40,000-acre option ground in which Northern Sphere has earned an 80% interest with a right to earn up to a 90% interest, and an option to purchase the remaining 10% interest.