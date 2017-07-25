NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - July 25, 2017) - The cosmetics industry has been under more and more pressure to promote messages of positive self-image and confidence. A new analysis released by Engagement Labs reveals that cosmetic brands are stepping up to the challenge and are generating strong, positive consumer conversations, both offline and online.

Engagement Labs released its TotalSocial ® rankings of the top performing cosmetics brands in the U.S. with respect to consumer conversations over the last 12 months. The rankings are based on Engagement Labs' proprietary TotalSocial data, which continuously measures the most important drivers of brand performance with respect to social media and word of mouth conversations.

According to the analysis, top performers in the cosmetics category perform substantially better offline (i.e., via face-to-face conversations) as compared to online (social media posts or comments). However, the brands tracked perform strongly in both important categories. In fact, seven out of the ten brands in the ranking are categorized by Engagement Labs as "Conversation Commanders," which are defined as brands that perform above average both online and offline relative to more than 500 brands across a range of categories.

"Cosmetics marketers are embracing the use of online influencers, and our analysis shows there is quite a positive conversation happening online," said Ed Keller, CEO of Engagement Labs. "However, what is most notable about this analysis is the significance of offline conversation among the top performers in the category -- especially the strong performance among offline, 'everyday' influencers."

Keller added, "These are not the YouTube stars with millions of followers, but rather, people consumers know personally who are knowledgeable, trusted and are approached for advice and recommendations. They are an extremely important part of the social engagement equation for cosmetics brands, and should be embraced actively by cosmetics marketers as a critical part of the marketing funnel."

L'Oréal ranks at the top of the category due to having the strongest sentiment among all of the brands measured. The brand's ability to garner positive conversations from consumers can be attributed to its "Your Skin, Your Story" campaign, launched in January 2017, which celebrates diversity and promotes equal representation among models, actors and influencers with various ethnic backgrounds. However, compared to its peers, L'Oréal has much lower volume -- which means that fewer consumers talk about the brand -- both online and offline.

On the other hand, Sephora, ranked second in the category, has both strong volume and sentiment in offline conversations, but falls behind in online conversation sentiment -- indicating a key point of improvement for the beauty retailer.

Meanwhile, at number four, Avon leads the group for online volume of conversations. The brand relies heavily on its sales force of representatives based in various regional hubs, which results in an ongoing dialogue with consumers. Additionally, the brand's high volume of conversations occurring via social media is a result of their "This is Boss Life" campaign, launched in fall 2016, which is aimed at millennials and provides an update to the brand's image.

