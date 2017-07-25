Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 25, 2017) - Abattis Bioceuticals Corp. (OTCQB: ATTBF) (CSE: ATT) (the "Company" or "Abattis") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Wei Ma to oversee export and business development in Asia, in an effort to further expand and strengthen the Company's Asian distribution channels.

Mr. Ma has over 15 years of experience in international trade, with a focus on importing and exporting in Asia. His deep understanding and knowledge stems from his experience as a senior manager of international marketing and sales for two of Asia's largest plastic companies. He has also served as the general manager for a Hong Kong-based trade company and as a sales manager focused on exports into Asia for a major Canadian health food manufacturer.

"It is a great pleasure to be joining a company that has the opportunity to be a significant global leader in a rapidly growing industry," said Mr. Ma. "I look forward to working with Abattis' distribution teams and leveraging my experience and network in Asia, with the goal of exponentially growing the Company's sales."

Mr. Ma's experience is expected to play a significant role in boosting sales into Asia by the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Vergence Visionary Bioceuticals Ltd, dba Vergence Naturals. ("Vergence"). Vergence continues to pursue lucrative distribution agreements for both domestic and international sales.

"We are very excited about the addition of Mr. Ma," said Vergence General Manager, Mark Mansfield. "The distributors we have been speaking with about his appointment are eager to discuss the opportunity to extend their reach into Asia."

Wei Ma received a degree from Zhejiang University, one of China's oldest, most selective and most prestigious institutions of higher education. He later went on to earn a Masters in Business Administration from Trinity Western University in Canada.

"Wei will play a significant role in identifying products for export into Asia and further extending our business development efforts in China," said Abattis President and CEO, Robert Abenante. "He brings a wealth of experience in organizing logistics, customs handling and distribution into Asia."

About Abattis Bioceuticals Corp.

Abattis is a life sciences and biotechnology company which aggregates, integrates, and invests in cannabis technologies and biotechnology services for the legal cannabis industry developing in Canada. The Company has successfully developed and licensed natural health products, medicines, extractions, and ingredients for the biologics, nutraceutical, bioceutical, and cosmetic markets. The Company is also seeking to acquire exclusive intellectual property rights to agricultural technologies to be employed in extraction and processing of botanical ingredients and compounds. The Company follows strict standard operating protocols, and adheres to the applicable laws of Canada and foreign jurisdictions.

About Vergence Visionary Bioceuticals Ltd.

Vergence is a wholly owned subsidiary of Abattis, based in Vancouver, BC. The Vergence team is comprised of bioceutical marketing specialists focused on the sales and distribution of health products to penetrate the fast-growing market for natural, safe and effective products that meet unmet wellness needs.

