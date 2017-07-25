DENVER, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 07/25/17 -- Convercent, the leading cloud platform for ethics and compliance, today announced former Department of Justice compliance counsel Hui Chen will keynote its annual industry event, Converge17, taking place October 3-5 in Denver. Chen made headlines when she attributed her June DOJ resignation to the ethical and compliance misconduct of the current Presidential administration, stating she could no longer hold companies to standards the White House was "not living up to." Now an ethics and compliance activist, Chen will speak at Converge17 about the critical importance of driving ethics to the center of business.

"I believe there is nothing more important than protecting and promoting the ethical values of our society, but that's not possible unless corporations and business leaders instill ethical values at their core," said Chen. "There's still much work to be done when it comes to taking corporate ethics and compliance to the next level. I'm looking forward to participating in Converge17 because this community is focused on the same mission: cultivating ethics and values at the center of their companies."

Convercent's second annual industry conference brings together business leaders, ethics professionals, and compliance experts from across industries. The three days of keynotes, interactive breakout sessions, expert panels and networking all tie back to Converge17's theme: "Ethics at the Center." Attendees will not only discuss strategies and opportunities for building strong corporate ethics, values, and compliance, but also how to tie those efforts directly to their business goals and see the impact on the bottom line.

"Companies are increasingly realizing that ethics are crucial for sustainable business. It's never been more apparent that the brands prioritizing ethics and values today will be the ones who succeed in the long run," said Convercent CEO and Co-founder Patrick Quinlan. "By bringing together a community of values-driven experts and business leaders at Converge17, we will help organizations successfully navigate this global shift towards ethics and inspire even more to get on board."

Speakers include Former DOJ Compliance Counsel Hui Chen, Convercent CEO and Co-Founder Patrick Quinlan, Kimberly-Clark Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer Kurt Drake, Convercent Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder Philip Winterburn. Sessions include:

Bringing Your Values to Life

Supporting Ethics in Disruptive Industries (featuring Airbnb and Under Armour)

The ROI of Ethics

The Ethical Supply Chain

Developing a Culture of Trust

To register or find more information on the event, visit Convercent.com/converge.

Convercent is the leading provider of the one cloud platform of ethics and compliance that helps global enterprises maximize performance by bringing ethics to the center of their business. Companies use Convercent's Ethics Cloud to hear the voice of their employees, understand organizational behavior, and make informed decisions to protect their culture. The Convercent Ethics Cloud applications include: Helpline and Case Manager, Learning Manager, Policy Manager, Disclosure Manager and Convercent Insights.

Convercent has more than 550 customers worldwide, including: Microsoft, Tesla, The Four Seasons, Capgemini and Under Armour. The company's rapid success is fueled by product innovation and a unique culture. Convercent is backed by venture capital funding from Sapphire Ventures, Tola Capital and Azure.

