Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 25, 2017) - Vendetta Mining Corp. (TSXV: VTT) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the first drill results from the 2017 program at the Pegmont Lead-Zinc Project in Queensland, Australia.

This initial part of the program has been performed in Zone 3, it has been conducted to expand and upgrade the Mineral Resource in an area near the base of the open pit shell used to constrain the 2017 Mineral Resource. (See News VTT2017 - NR # 6).

Zone 3 Highlights:

PVRD059: 6.6 metres of 10.14% Pb+Zn (6.71% Pb, 3.42% Zn);

PVRD060: 7.0 metres of 10.20% Pb+Zn (6.66% Pb, 3.54% Zn);

PVRD061: 8.9 metres of 9.97% Pb+Zn (7.01% Pb, 2.96% Zn);

PVRD065: 4.8 metres of 11.98% Pb+Zn (9.21% Pb, 2.77% Zn); and

PVRD066: 6.1 metres of 9.86% Pb+Zn (8.47% Pb, 1.40% Zn)

Michael Williams, Vendetta's President and CEO commented "Given the recent update in the Pegmont Mineral Resource, including the confirmation that a significant portion of the Mineral Resource is potentially open pittable, the Company intends to focus a part of the 2017 program on increasing both tonnes and grade within the pit shell. These first high grade results are a successful first step in achieving that goal."

Vendetta will also be initiating mine geotechnical studies, metallurgical and comminution studies primarily focusing on the potential open pit along with environmental baseline field work.

A full summary of the sulphide lead-zinc results including estimated true widths are provided in Table 1 and the location of the holes is shown on the map in Figure 1.

Zone 3 Results

Zone 3 is a flat to moderately dipping area on the lower limb of a drag fold called the "Z fold". Drilling to date has occurred on four sections.

Holes PVRD055 to 058 were drilled to try and eliminate a "bridge" in the pit shell wall, at the interpreted south western end of the "Z Fold", these holes confirmed the Mineral Resource model in this area.

Holes PVRD059 to PVRD066 were drilled into the deepest part of Zone 3 which falls into the pit shell. The holes were drilled on three sections on 50 m spacing, with the holes spaced between 20 and 40 m apart. Results on these sections have confirmed the high grade continuity in this area close to the Z fold. Drilling on these sections is not complete, further results will be released when they are available.

Table 1. Summary of Zone 3 Drill Assay Results.

Bore

Hole

Dip / Azimuth

From

(m)

To

(m)

Vertical Depth Below Surface

(m)



Interval

(m)

True Thickness* (m)

Grade#

Pb+Zn

% Pb

%

Zn

%

Ag

g/t

PVRD055 -56/326 84.75 88.06 72 3.31 3.2 9.81 6.68 3.12 10.4 PVRD056 -66/325 No Significant Result PVRD057 -77/326 No Significant Result PVRD058 -76/136 92.65 96.16 93 3.51 3.5 4.32 2.30 2.02 11.6 PVRD059 -53/330 216.71 223.32 190 6.61 6.4 10.14 6.71 3.43 10.1 PVRD060 -62/332 213.78 220.78 194 7.00 6.6 10.20 6.66 3.54 9.8 PVRD061 -48/332 219.72 228.7 180 8.98 8.5 9.97 7.01 2.96 8.6 PVRD062 -67/332 No Significant Result PVRD063 -63/146 191.7 196.7 172 5.00 4.7 6.55 5.24 1.31 6.5 PVRD064 -51/316 240.02 243.77 197 3.75 2.2 5.33 5.10 0.23 17.3 PVRD065 -72/151 155.64 167.29 150 11.65 6.8 9.90 6.93 2.97 14.5 and 191.36 196.19 184 4.83 4.8 11.98 9.21 2.77 12.1 PVRD066 -72/151 189.08 195.25 183 6.17 6.1 9.86 8.47 1.40 11.3

*True thickness is estimated using three dimensional geological modeling.

Drill intersections are summarized using a combined 1% lead and zinc grade with maximum 1 m internal dilution.

Ongoing Drilling

To date a total of 32 drill holes have been completed for a total of 7,180 m, in Zones 2, 3 and 5.

Importantly this now satisfies the drill meterage work commitment requirement of the Pegmont Option Agreement, for details on the Amended Pegmont Option Agreement please see Vendetta's news release, VTT2015-NR#6, December 6th, 2015.

Processing, logging and sampling of the core not discussed in this release is ongoing.

Drilling continues with two drills currently working in Zone 5.