Henderson, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - July 25, 2017) - Legends Business Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: LGBS) is pleased to announced that we are in the second and final phase of Due Diligence with our Oil & Gas Partner, per the request of the merger candidate their requirements are that the company be up to date with all the required filings which includes Financial statements, Attorney opinion letters for the past previous years making the company current status with www.otcmarkets.com as the company is working on this process we will be releasing more info as it becomes available, be on the lookout for company filings and other related updates, also our website will be adding a section for the New CEO to communicate with the shareholders on an ongoing basis, Brian Estrada said we feel it is important in having an open line of communication with our investors the Company is moving forward in a whole new direction, this is a new era for Legends Business group.

Continue to look forward for more updates and info on the company's website http://legendsbusinessgroup.com/ also our twitter account at https://twitter.com/Legendsbusiness for daily and weekly updates from the company.

Forward-Looking Statement Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements; as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. The company disclaims any obligation to update information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.

Contact Info:

Brian Estrada

405-464-0694