Global Train Seating Market 2017-2021 - Key Vendors are Grammer, Harita Seating Systems, Compin-Fainsa, Automotive Trim Developments & GINYO Transport Facilities

The global train seating market to grow at a CAGR of 2.34% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Train Seating Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing urbanization. The growing urbanization has led to an increase in mobility and has accelerated the demand for high- capacity transportation system for passengers traveling across different cities, within or outside the country. It has fueled the demand for train sets and passenger coaches for regional and urban rail transit. Urban rail transit includes various types of light and high-speed rail systems, which provide passenger services within or around urban areas; whereas, regional transit system provides rail transit between two adjacent cities or between cities where rail transit is feasible.

One trend in the market is enhancement of interiors. Passengers and drivers in the future will have greater scope for relaxing, communicating, moving, or working. This will be reflected in new-generation seats with improved interior components. The headrest function will not only be limited to provide protection in an accident but will also to offer the highest degree of comfort during journeys.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is highly fragmented market. The train seating market is highly fragmented because of the presence of many international as well as regional players. To remain competitive in this market, continuous monitoring of the developments is required. Production and cost structures frequently vary due to varying raw material prices. High competition in this industry is leading to increased risk, due to factors like price pressure and aggressive time limits from customers.

Key vendors



Grammer

Harita Seating Systems

Compin-Fainsa

Automotive Trim Developments

GINYO Transport Facilities

Other prominent vendors



BORCAD

Kustom Seating

Transcal

USSC Group

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by application



Part 07: Geographical segmentation



Part 08: Decision framework



Part 09: Drivers and challenges



Part 10: Market trends



Part 11: Vendor landscape



Part 12: Appendix



