Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 25, 2017) - Orestone Mining Corp. (TSXV: ORS) is pleased to announce that the Company has named Mr. Mark T. Brown, CPA, CA as CFO of the Company.

Mr. Brown is a senior financial management professional acting as C.F.O and director to several public companies.

On his appointment, Mr. Brown stated "I believe that Orestone has a solid management team and holds a promising copper-gold prospect in a politically stable jurisdiction, and I am excited to see where we can take this".

The Company would like to thank Mr. Muir for his service as the CFO of the Company and wish him well in his future endeavors.

Orestone Mining Corp. is a Canadian based company that controls a portfolio of gold-copper exploration targets in British Columbia, Canada. For more information please visit: www.orestone.ca

ON BEHALF OF ORESTONE MINING CORP.

"David Hottman"

President and CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this News Release. This news release has been prepared by management and no regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

For further information contact:

David Hottman

604-629-1929

info@orestone.ca

