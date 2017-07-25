NASHVILLE, TN -- (Marketwired) -- 07/25/17 -- XMI, the leading provider of comprehensive business process management services, announced today the acquisition of ConServ Business Services.

Through this transaction, XMI further fortifies its capabilities to provide advanced financial reporting analysis and reports to its clients. Financial reporting is part of XMI's Growth Platform for high-potential businesses.

"Over many years, Buddy Best and Rick Bailey at ConServ have developed a well-deserved reputation for high-quality outsourced accounting services. What intrigued us most, however, was their innovative way of delivering these services and the superb quality of their staff," said James C. Phillips, Jr., CEO of XMI.

As part of the transaction, ConServ's services will operate under the XMI name. ConServ's clients will have access to the XMI Growth Platform which includes seven pillars of infrastructure support: Human Resource Management, Financial Reporting, Managed Technology Services, Risk Management Services, Corporate Finance Services, Web Hosting and Graphics, and Meetings and Events. Phillips believes this is a good model for the future growth of companies operating in the same space.

"I am very pleased their team will be transitioning to XMI, supporting those same clients, and hopefully some new ones." Phillips continued, "Our clients are innovative, high-growth businesses, non-profits, and trade associations. We see this transaction as furthering our own innovation."

"Joining forces with XMI is something we talked about for years, but now with their heightened focus in business process management, we became convinced that we shared a similar passion for customer service and helping businesses grow," said Buddy Best, co-founder of ConServ. "We have watched how their customers thrive, so we knew the fit would be perfect."

