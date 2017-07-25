European Greek Yogurt Market 2017-2021 - Key Vendors are FAGE, Danone, General Mills & Muller UK & Ireland

DUBLIN, July 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Greek Yogurt Market in Europe 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Greek Yogurt Market in Europe to grow at a CAGR of 7.73% during the period 2017-2021.

Greek Yogurt Market in Europe 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Europe dominates the global yogurt market as the consumers in the region are becoming increasingly aware of their health and the nutritional value of the food they eat. Yogurt has become an important part of many dietary plans as people have become more aware of its nutritional facts.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increasing usage of super fruits in Greek yogurt. Growing health awareness among consumers is one of the major drivers for the growth of the Greek yogurt market in Europe. There has been a significant increase in the number of health issues such as diabetes, obesity, and allergies among consumers over the past few years. Thus, consumers have become increasingly health-conscious and are following a healthy diet to prevent or reduce the occurrence of diseases and illnesses.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increasing demand for gluten-free Greek yogurt. The gluten-free food market in European countries is growing at a steady pace owing to an increase in the number of health-conscious people and a rise in the awareness of celiac diseases. In addition, currently there is no medication available to cure this disease, and the only way to avoid it is to switch to a gluten-free diet. Other factors like an increase in the number of digestive health problems, weight management issues, and the demand for nutritious food are increasing the demand for gluten free food items.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is negative environmental impact of the Greek yogurt manufacturing process. Acid whey is a by-product of the Greek yogurt manufacturing process. It contains significant amounts of nutrients such as calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium. There are very few options to reuse this by-product, and it is mostly released untreated. Filtering acid whey is often difficult because of the insolvability of the proteins, which are affected by the high acidity of the liquid. Untreated acid whey has a detrimental effect on the environment; it pollutes water bodies, destroying aquatic life.



Key vendors



FAGE

Danone

General Mills

Müller UK & Ireland

Other prominent vendors



KOLIOS SA Greek Dairy

Ben & Jerry's

Dodoni SA Agricultural Dairy Industry of Epirus

EasiYo

Ella's Kitchen

Emmi Group

Glenisk

Hansells

KRI KRI

Lancashire Farm

MEVGAL

Nurture, Inc.

OLYMPUS

Optimel Euro Savings

Rachel's Dairy

Stapleton

Tims Dairy

Vivartia

Yeo Valley

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by product type



Part 07: Segmentation by distribution channel



Part 08: Key leading countries



Part 09: Decision framework



Part 10: Drivers and challenges



Part 11: Market trends



Part 12: Vendor landscape



Part 13: Key vendor analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kvr5z6/greek_yogurt





