JULY 31 DEADLINE: Lundin Law PC Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Asanko Gold Inc. and Reminds Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2017 / Lundin Law PC, a shareholder rights firm, announces a class action lawsuit against Asanko Gold Inc. ("Asanko" or the "Company") (NYSE MKT: AKG) for possible violations of federal securities laws from October 24, 2014 through May 31, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors, who purchased or otherwise acquired Asanko shares during the Class Period should contact the firm before the July 31, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

According to the Complaint, throughout the Class Period, Asanko made false and/or misleading statements, and/or failed to disclose that: Asanko's Mineral Resource Estimates are flawed; that some of the Company's resources models show signs that they have been "smeared," which would cause estimates of their ore contents to be inflated; and that as a result, Asanko's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. On May 31, 2017, research firm Muddy Waters published a report asserting, among other things, that: Asanko made investments based on flawed geology in Nkran, its satellite pits, and Esaase that Muddy Waters believes "will never be recovered;" and that there are signs that some of the Company's resources models have been "smeared," which would cause estimates of their ore contents to be inflated. When this information reached the public, shares of Asanko fell in value materially, which caused investors harm according to the Complaint.

