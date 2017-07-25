sprite-preloader
25.07.2017 | 17:46
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BH Global Limited - Director Dealing

PR Newswire
London, July 25

BH Global Limited (the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48555)

Director Dealing
25 July 2017

Pursuant to Disclosure Rule 3.1, the Company is obliged to notify the market of Director's holdings or interests of the Directors or their connected persons in shares of the Company.

The Company was notifiedon25 July 2017 that the followingholding of Ordinary Shares was acquired and is beneficially held bySir Michael Bunbury,the Chairman of the Company:

Purchased:

  • 3,000 Ordinary Shares of no par value in the Capital of the Company designated as Sterling Shares at a price of atGBP 12.80 of per share.

Following this purchase, Sir Michael Bunbury, now holds a total of 7,000 Ordinary Shares in the Capital of the Company.

Enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: 01481 745736


© 2017 PR Newswire