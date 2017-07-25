Pomerantz LLP: SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Lexmark International, Inc. - LXK

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2017 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Lexmark International, Inc. ("Lexmark" or the "Company") (NYSE: LXK). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Lexmark and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here to join a class action]

On July 21, 2015, Lexmark reported disappointing financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2015 and lowered its full-year 2015 sales guidance. The Company cited lower-than-expected supplies revenue from its European wholesale distributors and stated that Lexmark was enduring "ongoing headwinds from the strong U.S. dollar and near-term laser supplies channel optimization."

On this news, Lexmark's share price fell $9.57, or 20.2%, to close at $37.75 on July 21, 2015.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Florida, and Los Angeles, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

SOURCE: Pomerantz LLP