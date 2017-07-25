Investor Network Invites You to the D.R. Horton, Inc. Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, July 26, 2017

ARLINGTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2017 / D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE: DHI) will host a conference call to discuss the results of the third quarter 2017, to be held Wednesday, July 26, 2017 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time.

Live Event Information

To participate, connect approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the event.

Date, Time: July 26, 2017 at 8:30 AM ET

Toll Free: 877-407-8033

Replay Information

The replay will be available beginning approximately 2 hours after the completion of the live event, ending at midnight eastern on August 2, 2017.

Toll Free: 877-481-4010

Replay ID#: 10415

About D.R. Horton, Inc.

D.R. Horton, Inc., America's Builder, has been the largest homebuilder by volume in the United States for fifteen consecutive years. Founded in 1978 in Fort Worth, Texas, D.R. Horton has operations in 78 markets in 26 states across the United States and closed 43,075 homes in the twelve-month period ended March 31, 2017. The Company is engaged in the construction and sale of high-quality homes through its diverse brand portfolio that includes D.R. Horton, Emerald Homes, Express Homes, and Freedom Homes, ranging from $100,000 to over $1,000,000. D.R. Horton also provides mortgage financing and title services; for homebuyers through its mortgage and title subsidiaries.

