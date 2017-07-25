Global Weight Loss and Diet Management Market - Industry Forecast to 2025 - Huge Growth Potential from Developing Economies

DUBLIN, July 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Weight Loss and Diet Management Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Weight Loss and Diet Management Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 5.5% over the next decade to reach approximately $85.61 billion by 2025. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include huge growth potential from developing economies and increasing child obesity cases in recent years.

Based on Distribution Channels the market is categorized into small retail, online distribution, multilevel marketing, large retail and health & beauty stores.

Depending on the Product the market is segmented into green tea, better-for-you-food & beverages, weight loss supplements, meal replacements and low-calorie sweeteners. Weight Loss Supplements is further sub segmented into diet pills and other supplements. Low-Calorie Sweeteners is further bifurcated into Saccharin, Sucralose, Aspartame, Stevia and Other Sweeteners.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Current Trends:



Huge growth potential from developing economies



Increasing child obesity cases in recent years



Recent Technological Developments in Weight Loss and Diet Management

Companies Mentioned



Weight Watchers, Inc.

The Coca-Cola Company

Pepsico, Inc.

Nutrisystem, Inc.

Medifast, Inc.

Kraft Foods, Inc.

Kellogg Company

Herbalife Ltd.

General Mills Incorporation

Amylin Pharmaceuticals

Amer Sports Corporation,

lpro Ltd.,

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.,

AIDP Inc,

AHD International,

Acatris Inc,

Abbott Nutrition/EAS

