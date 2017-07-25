Global Specialty Chemicals Market Overview 2017: Smart Coatings Now a "Smart" Option - Specialty Chemicals is Projected to Touch US$1.2 Trillion by 2022

DUBLIN, July 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Worldwide market for specialty chemicals is projected to touch US$1.2 trillion by 2022 from an estimated US$970 billion in 2017.

Over the last decade or so, demand for Specialty Chemicals has been somewhat subdued, with overall profitability taking a hit due to a more competitive environment. The 19-month period between December 2007 and June 2009, recognized as the Great Depression, hit a body blow to the Specialty Chemicals industry. Given the niche nature of the sector and the high-value products comprising it, recovery was slow and has been maintaining periods of crests and troughs ever since.

To take a case in point, the global market for Specialty Chemicals witnessed a decline of 10% between 2008 and 2009, experienced a strong growth of 16% in 2010, before again tanking in 2011. After modest gains in 2012, the period between 2013 and 2015 again posted handsome growth, a trend that is likely to continue over the coming 5-year period.

China and India, in particular, have emerged as major chemical hubs and currently are home to some of the biggest names in Specialty Chemicals. On the other hand, China has moved away from being a low-cost producer focused primarily on exports to cater to the fast growing market for high-value and high-quality downstream products. Increase in competition and commoditization of mature products imply that there is no option other than innovation to survive in the industry.

Adhesives & Sealants, Agrochemicals, Coatings and Engineering Thermoplastics constitute the largest segments in the global market for Specialty Chemicals, together cornering an estimated share of nearly 50% in 2016. In terms of growth, however, the most promising segments include Electronic Chemicals, Nutraceutical Ingredients and Construction Chemicals, among others.



Key Topics Covered:



Part A: Global Market Perspective



1. Introduction

1.1 The future looks bright!

1.2 Product Outline

1.2.1 Adhesives & Sealants

1.2.2 Agrochemicals

1.2.3 Catalysts

1.2.4 Coatings

1.2.5 Construction Chemicals

1.2.6 Electronic Chemicals

1.2.7 Engineering Thermoplastics

1.2.8 Nutraceutical Ingredients

1.2.9 Specialty Films

1.2.10 Water Treatment Chemicals

1.2.11 Other Specialty Chemicals



2. Key Market Trends

2.1 Specialty Chemicals Assisting FMCG Companies in Being Sustainable

2.2 Specialty Chemicals Market Shaped by Environmental Legislations and Efficiency

2.3 Digital Lab Notebook Software Helps Specialty Chemical Producers in Staying Competitive

2.4 Smart Coatings Now a "Smart" Option

2.5 Specialty Chemicals a Key Component of the Automotive Industry



3. Key Global Players



- 3M Company (United States)

- A. Schulman, Inc. (United States)

- Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (United States)

- Akzo Nobel N.V. (The Netherlands)

- Albemarle Corporation (United States)

- Altana AG (Germany)

- Archer Daniels Midland Company (United States)

- Arkema SA (France)

- Ashland Global Holdings, Inc. (United States)

- BASF SE (Germany)

- Bayer AG (Germany)

- Buckman Laboratories International, Inc. (United States)

- Chemtura Corporation (United States)

- Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP (United States)

- Clariant AG (Switzerland)

- Croda International PLC (United Kingdom)

- Daicel Corporation (Japan)

- Dorf-Ketal Chemicals India Private Limited (India)

- Dow Chemical Company, The (United States)

- Eastman Chemical Company (United States)

- Elevance Renewable Sciences, Inc. (United States)

- Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

- Geo Specialty Chemicals, Inc. (United States)

- H.B. Fuller Company (United States)

- Honeywell Specialty Materials, LLC (United States)

- Ineos Americas LLC (United States)

- Ineos Group AG (United Kingdom)

- Israel Chemicals Ltd (Israel)

- Johnson Matthey PLC (United Kingdom)

- Lanxess AG (Germany)

- Lubrizol Corporation, The (United States)

- Merck KGaA (Germany)

- Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Japan)

- Nippon Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd. (Japan)

- Novozymes A/S (Denmark)

- Perstorp Holding AB (Sweden)

- Pidilite Industries Ltd. (India)

- Platform Specialty Products Corporation (United States)

- PPG Industries, Inc. (United States)

- Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) (Saudi Arabia)

- Solvay SA (Belgium)

- Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan)

- Toray Fine Chemicals Co., Ltd. (Japan)

- W.R. Grace & Company (United States)

- Wacker Chemie AG (Germany)



4. Key Business Trends



- IMCD to Acquire Specialty Chemicals Distribution Business of Bossco Industries Inc

- Wacker Chemie AG Showcases new Copolymer Resin VINNOL® E 18/38 at European Coatings Show

- ALTANA Group Acquires PolyAd Services

- Johnson Matthey and Rennovia Enter into License Agreement with ADM for Glucaric Acid Production Technology

- APC Announces sale of its Performance Materials Division (PMD) to Evonik Industries AG

- Revolymer Plc and Croda International Plc Enter into Agreement

- RPM Acquires Prime Resins Inc

- DKSH and ICL Advanced Additives Enter into Marketing Agreement

- BASF SE Closes its Chemical Site in Germany

- Lanxess AG Acquires Chemtura Corporation

- Greenyug LLC to Establish Industrial-scale Ethyl Acetate chemical Manufacturing Facility in Columbus, Nebraska

- Songwon and Heraeus Collaborate to Develop High End Specialty Chemicals

- Honeywell to Spin off its Resins and Chemicals Business

- Stora Enso and Rennovia Collaborate on Bio-based Chemicals Development

- BASF and Lumar Enter into Collaboration

- 3M Completes the sale of its Pressurized Polyurethane Foam Adhesives Business ICP Group

- Dorf Ketal Acquires FCC

- Honeywell Acquires Seelze

- Boulevard Acquires AgroFresh

- Solenis Acquires CBC India

- Akzo Nobel N.V. Establishes new Specialty Chemical plant in China

- Chase Corporation Acquires Specialty Chemical Product Lines from Henkel Corporation

- Platform Specialty Acquires Arysta LifeScience

- Vertellus Completes the Acquisition of Sodium Borohydride Business from Dow Chemical

- Albemarle Acquires Rockwood

- Innospec Inc to Purchase Independence Oilfield Chemicals LLC from CSL Capital

- GEO Specialty Establishes New Polyaluminum Chloride (PAC) Facility in Texas

- Songwon to Acquire chemicals division of Sequent Scientific Ltd

- ADM and Rennovia Join Forces



5. Global Market Overview

5.1 Global Specialty Chemicals Market Overview by Chemical Type

5.2 Global Special Chemical Type Market Overview by Geographic Region

5.2.1 Adhesives & Sealants

5.2.2 Agrochemicals

5.2.3 Catalysts

5.2.4 Coatings

5.2.5 Construction Chemicals

5.2.6 Electronic Chemicals

5.2.7 Engineering Thermoplastics

5.2.8 Nutraceutical Ingredients

5.2.9 Specialty Films

5.2.10 Water Treatment Chemicals

5.2.11 Other Specialty Chemicals



Part B: Regional Market Perspective



Regional Market Overview



1. North America



2. Europe



3. Asia-Pacific



4. Latin America



5. Rest of World



Part C: Guide to the Industry



Part D: Annexure



