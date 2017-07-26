sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 26.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 557 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

4,442 Euro		-0,173
-3,75 %
WKN: 620458 ISIN: DE0006204589 Ticker-Symbol: C1V 
Aktie:
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MVISE AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MVISE AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,399
4,542
08:37
4,355
4,517
08:00
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MVISE AG
MVISE AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MVISE AG4,442-3,75 %