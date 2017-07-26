Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Group successfully places 20 million bond

Helsinki, July 26, 2017 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) ("Ferratum Group"), a pioneer in the field of financial technology and an international provider of mobile banking services, is pleased to announce that Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH, a subsidiary of Ferratum Oyj, has issued a EUR 20 million senior unsecured bond due October 2018 following a successful private placement with institutional investors in Germany and Poland.

The proceeds from the new bond will principally be used to finance Ferratum's fast growing lending activities globally. The proceeds may also be used for general corporate purposes.

Ferratum Group CFO, Dr Clemens Krause, commented: "We are pleased with the high acceptance amoung our loyal investors which made it possible for us to place the bond as a private placement while still achieving a higher demand than the current funding requirement".

The new senior unsecured bond has a coupon of 4 per cent per annum and matures on October 21, 2018. Settlement of the new bond is expected to take place on July 26, 2017. The bond will be listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Open Market) with DE000A2GS104, WKN: A2GS10 from July 26, 2017

ICF BANK AG acted as lead manager and sole bookrunner in the transaction. Copernicus Securities S.A. acted as manager in Poland.

About Ferratum Group:

Ferratum is an international provider of consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum is a pioneer in the fields of financial technology and mobile lending and has expanded rapidly to operate in 24 countries. Ferratum's customers utilize digital media to apply for consumer credit in amounts varying between EUR 25 and EUR 20,000 and small businesses instalment loans up to EUR 100,000 with a term of six to twelve months. Led by its founder, Jorma Jokela, Ferratum has more than 1.6 million active and former customers who have been granted one or more loans in the past (as at March 31, 2017).

Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com.

Contacts:

Ferratum Group Dr Clemens Krause
CFO
T: +358 49 172 1355
E: clemens.krause@feratum.com

European media enquiries:
Edelman.ergo
Alexander Schmidt | Andreas Martin
T: +49 69 27 13 89 26
E: Alexander.Schmidt@edelmanergo.com
E: Andreas.Martin@edelmanergo.com

Martin T: +49 69 27 13 89 26 E: [1]Alexander.Schmidt@edelmanergo.co m E: [2]Andreas.Martin@edelmanergo.com 1. mailto:Alexander.Schmidt@edelmaner go.com 2. mailto:Andreas.Martin@edelmanergo. com

Ferratum Group
Paul Wasastjerna
Head of Investor Relations
T: +358 40 7248247
F: +358 20 741 1614
E: paul.wasastjerna@ferratum.com

UK media enquiries:
Smithfield
Alex Simmons | Brett Jacobs
T: +44 20 3047 2543 | +44 20 3047 2537
E: asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com
E: bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com

tum.com 2. mailto:bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com

Sprache: Deutsch Unternehmen: Ferratum Oyj Ratamestarinkatu 11 A 00520 Helsinki Finnland

Internet: https://www.ferratumgroup.com

ISIN: FI4000106299 WKN: A1W9NS

Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

