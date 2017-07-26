Wirecard Signs Agreement with Gulf Air to Extend Collaboration

MUNICH, July 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Expansion of the s uccessful partnership between Gulf Air and Wirecard

Wirecard provides support to Gulf Air in the form of full-service digital solutions for online and POS payments

International payment expert Wirecard has extended its existing collaboration with Gulf Air, the national airline of the Kingdom of Bahrain. The collaboration between one of the Gulf region's most important airlines and Wirecard started in 2006. For over ten years now the global technology provider has successfully handled Gulf Air's entire payment processes and integrated its solutions into the airline's system landscape.

The existing agreement covers processing payments at the point of sale (POS) through to handling e-payments for online bookings. The solution is rounded off by GDS processing (via Billing and Settlement Plan, BSP) in addition to flexible international acquiring services. From now on, Gulf Air and Wirecard are intensifying their successful partnership on a global basis and will be gradually expanding with additional innovative solutions and products.

Robert Gottinger, Key Account Manager Sales Travel &Transport at Wirecard, points out: "In addition to traditional payment processes, companies are today required to offer their customers multiple payment options in order to stay attractive and competitive in the international market. By fully integrating our full-service solutions into the Gulf Air landscape, we are able to provide innovative payment processes and quickly react to emerging payment options. We are very happy to further support Gulf Air with innovative full-service solutions for processing online and offline payments."

"With Wirecard we have found a reliable partner that supports Gulf Air in our entire payment processes. By staying innovative and integrating new payment options within our existing systems, we are able to enhance our services and to keep up with the times over the long term - making the passenger experience more efficient and convenient in the process. We are looking forward to enhancing our ongoing collaboration with Wirecard and realising the potential of what it will deliver", adds Mr. Ammar Mohammed Alsaad, Director Accounting at Gulf Air.



About Wirecard:

Wirecard AG is a global technology group that supports companies in accepting electronic payments from all sales channels. As a leading independent supplier, the Wirecard Group offers outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments. A global platform bundles international payment acceptances and methods with supplementary fraud prevention solutions. With regard to issuing own payment instruments in the form of cards or mobile payment solutions, the Wirecard Group provides companies with an end-to-end infrastructure, including the requisite licences for card and account products. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Securities Exchange (TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060, WDI). For further information about Wirecard, please visit http://www.wirecard.com or follow us on twitter @wirecard .

About Gulf Air:

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, commenced operations in 1950, becoming one of the first commercial airlines established in the Middle East. Today, Gulf Air is a major international carrier serving 42 cities in 25 countries spanning three continents.

From its hub at Bahrain International Airport, the airline operates double daily flights or more to 10 regional cities, in addition to select destinations in the Indian Subcontinent and Europe. Gulf Air currently serves all its destinations with a fleet of 28 wide and narrow-body modern airplanes , with orders for 39 new Boeing and Airbus aircraft due for delivery commencing in early 2018. The modern fleet will herald a new era for Gulf Air as it continues to enhance its product and service offering. Renowned for its traditional Arabian hospitality, evidenced by the airline's signature family and business friendly products, Gulf Air is committed to being an industry leader and developing products and services that reflect the evolving needs and aspirations of its passengers.

Gulf Air connects Bahrain to the world and, as such, is a key national infrastructure asset, serving as a powerful driver for the economy and supporting the Kingdom's ongoing economic growth.

Gulf Air has been the Title Sponsor of the FORMULA 1 GULF AIR BAHRAIN GRAND PRIX ever since it made history as the first Formula 1 Grand Prix to be held in the Middle East in 2004. In addition, the airline has been the Official Carrier of the biennial Bahrain International Airshow since it first took place in 2010.

