Bloodhound land speed record project inspires global uptake of STEM subjects and races towards 1000mph with Oracle as new Cloud partner

Data will be broadcast into classrooms worldwide to help teachers bring STEM subjects to life

Real-time sensor data will help Bloodhound engineers continually optimise the supersonic car's performance

LONDON, July 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bloodhound Project has teamed up with Oracle to smash the land speed record and inspire future generations of budding scientists and engineers.

As Bloodhound's new Cloud partner, Oracle will provide technology to help Bloodhound collect, analyse and broadcast data from more than 500 sensors installed on the Bloodhound SSC (Super Sonic Car) to classrooms around the world. This information gives students a detailed look at how technology is rocketing the world's fastest land vehicle towards 1000mph.

This landmark engineering endeavour will help teachers inspire students about science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) subjects. The Project has already become a leading STEM resource with over one hundred thousand students doing Bloodhound related activities in UK school's every year. Millions more are engaged worldwide and with the car set to begin track tests this year, that number is expected to soar.

Bloodhound Project Director, Richard Noble, said: "The aviation and space races of the 1960s inspired a wave of young people to pursue careers in science and engineering, and our hope is that Bloodhound will do the same at a time where technical skills are in painfully short supply. We want students to feel they are right there with us as we chase 1000mph, and by working with Oracle we'll be able to deliver on that promise."

Oracle technology isn't just helping Bloodhound to drive its education programme; it will also help the team's engineers optimise the Bloodhound SSC for its ultimate record-breaking attempt. With a real-time view of how different components and technologies in the car are performing, the Bloodhound team will be able to quickly spot and address any technical issues as they build up towards the 1000mph run.

The first major outing for this technology will come in October, when the Bloodhound is scheduled for its first 200mph test in Newquay, Cornwall.

John Abel, Oracle's Bloodhound Project Lead, said: "The Bloodhound Project is about moving fast in more ways than one. The team's engineers will need fast data and even faster insights to fine-tune what is a unique, prototype vehicle pushing the limits of computer design and material technology. Our solutions will provide the foundation for these insights over the next two years. We look forward to seeing Bloodhound set a new benchmark for human ingenuity, discovery and speed as they drive STEM education around the world."

Oracle joins other team Partners including Castrol, Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, Nammo, MTN, Rolex, Rolls Royce and a host of Technical Partners and Suppliers.

