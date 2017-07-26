BH Global Limited - Commencement of Closed Period

BH Global Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48555)

Commencement of Closed Period

26 July 2017

The Company hereby wishes to notify the market that a closed period (as defined by the EU Market Abuse Regulation) of the Company commenced today, 26 July 2017 and is anticipated to end following the release of the interim results on or before 25 August 2017.

The Company confirms that weekly NAVs have been and will continue to be released through a regulatory information service and that the Directors and the Company are not in possession of any additional inside information that has not been released through a regulatory information service. Accordingly, purchases by the Company of its own securities may be undertaken during the current closed period.

Enquiries:

Company website: www.bhglobal.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745736