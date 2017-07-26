Gas Chromatography Systems Report 2017: Key Players are Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, DANI Instruments, GL Sciences, Jeol USA & O.I. Corporation

DUBLIN, July 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Gas Chromatography Systems in US$ Million/Thousand by the following End-use Segments: Chemical & Pharmaceutical, Clinical Labs, Environmental Labs, Petrochemicals, Agriculture & Food & Beverage, Research, and Others. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 42 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- DANI Instruments SpA
- GL Sciences, Inc.
- JEOL USA, Inc.
- O.I.Corporation
Key Topics Covered:
1. Market Overview
- Outlook
- GC vs LC
- The Tussle Continues
- Sizing the Market
- Developed Markets Lead; Developing Regions to Fuel Growth
- Chemical & Pharmaceuticals Segment Continues to Lead the Suite
- Laboratory Gas Chromatography Grabs Lion's Share
2. Market Dynamics & Trends
- Major Trends and Growth Drivers in Gas Chromatography
- Design Transformations Shaping Future of GC Technology
- Innovations Leading to Reduction in Time to Analysis
- Growing Preference for Multidimensional Systems
- Hyphenated GC Instruments Denting Prospects of Standalone GC Sales
- Stringent Regulations Drive Demand from the Food & Beverage Sector
- Super-Critical Fluid Chromatography
- On the Rise
- Advances in GC Technology
- Developments in GC Components
- TLC Vs. HPLC Vs. GC
- Experimentation with Phases and Columns to Continue
- Manufacturers Persist with Development of New Detectors
- Miniaturization Captivates Manufacturers in New Product Development
- Miniature GCs under Development to Aid Early Detection of Diseases in Crops
- Portable Gas Chromatographs Remain a Niche Market
- From Undersupply to Oversupply
- High Volatility Persists in Helium Market
- A Peek into Helium Supply and Demand Dynamics
- Alternatives to Helium in GC market
- An Overview of Various Options
- Hydrogen as a Substitute to Helium
- Hydrogen versus Helium in Gas Chromatography
- Nitrogen as a Substitute to Helium in Gas Chromatography
- Helium Conservation
- An Imperative Step
- Gas Generators
- Increasing Role in Combating Helium Supply Constraints
- Hydrogen Generators
- Advantages and Disadvantages
- Nitrogen Generators
- Advantages and Disadvantages
3. Competitive Landscape
- Revenues for Agilent, Perkin Elmer, Shimadzu, Thermo Fisher and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
- Manufacturers Push for Innovation to Sustain Growth
- GC/GC-MS Systems Launched in Recent Years by Select Manufacturers: 2014-2017
- Opportunities for Intuvo Ahead
4. Introduction to Chromatography
- Chromatography: A Primer
- An Evolutionary Scan
- Types of Chromatography
- Gel-Permeation Chromatography
- Ion-Exchange Chromatography
- Electrophoresis
- Thin-Layer Chromatography (TLC)
- Affinity chromatography
- Basis for Chromatography
- Purchase Considerations and Pricing Patterns
- Prices
- Varying on a Broad Scale
- Nuclear Regulatory Commission
- Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments
- Waived and Moderate Tests
- Gas Chromatography
- Characterized as High Complexity Equipment
- Channels of Distribution
- End Uses
- Chemical and Pharmaceuticals Industry
- Clinical Labs
- Environmental Labs
- Petrochemical Applications
- Agriculture and Food & Beverages
- Academic & Research Institutes
- Others
5. Product Overview
6. Chromatographic Techniques
- Conventional Techniques
- Recent/Newer Techniques
- Headspace
- Equilibrium (Ab)sorption
- Chromatographic Techniques Available for Biomedical Applications
- Applications of Gas/Liquid Chromatographs
- Biotechnology Industry
- Alternate Technologies
- BP Chemical's Topnir System'
- Gel Electrophoresis, the Emerging Tool for Biologists
- HPLC, a Better Alternative to GC
- Foam Fractionation in Purification Scheme
- HPLC
- A Superior Choice in Analysis of Oxylipins
- New Method of Measuring Gases from National Institute for Standards & Technology
7. Research & Technological Developments in the Recent Past
- Identification of Pesticidal Residues in Vegetables Now Made Easy & Hassle Free
- Breakthroughs in Micro Gas Chromatography
- Screening for PAH in Samples Now More Accurate & Affordable
- GC-MS Helps in Determining Toxicity in Urine
- GC Utilized to Uncover Unscrupulous Adulteration of Essential Oils
- Headspace Sampling Complements GC Based Analysis of Electrical Insulating Oils
- Fast GC-Time-of-Flight MS for Rapid Pesticidal Identification
- Pyrolysis-GC-MS: The Newest Analysis Method for Automotive Paints
- Turbulent Flow Chromatography Cuts Down on Labor
8. Product Innovations/Introductions
- SCION Launches New GC Analyzer Solutions
- Ellutia Introduces New 500 Series Gas Chromatograph
- AGC Rolls Out Compact Gas Chromatographs
- Thermo Scientific Launches Orbitrap GC-MS Technology
- Agilent Unveils Intuvo 9000 GC
- DANI Instruments Launches DANI PeakBlade 77
- Shimadzu Launches GCMS-TQ8050
- Merck Rolls Out New GC Columns
- Shimadzu Releases GCMS-QP2020
- APIX Analytics Develops New GC Systems
- Thermo Scientific Unveils Q Exactive GC-MS/MS instrument
- JEOL Introduces AccuTOF-GCx
9. Recent Industry Activity
- Merck Takes Over Sigma-Aldrich
- Techcomp and Hitachi Ink Distribution Deal
- Agilent and Scion Sign GC Instrument Control Agreement
- Bruker Divests GC Product Line
10. Focus on Select Players
11. Global Market Perspective
Total Companies Profiled: 42 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 50)
- The United States (28)
- Canada (1)
- Japan (4)
- Europe (13)
- France (2)
- Germany (3)
- The United Kingdom (3)
- Italy (1)
- Spain (1)
- Rest of Europe (3)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (4)
