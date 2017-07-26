The provisional insolvency administrator of the German module manufacturer is now in talks with a potential investor for the acquisition of the company's German manufacturing facilities in Freiberg and Arnstadt. Around 1,200 employees will be transferred to a transitional company.

SolarWorld's provisional insolvency administrator, Horst Piepenburg, is currently in talks with a group of investors that may be interested in acquiring the company's German manufacturing facilities in Freiberg and Arnstadt. The announcement was given by the solar module manufacturer on Wednesday. The acquisition, however, would include only 450 workers ...

