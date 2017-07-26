SAN DIEGO, 2017-07-26 13:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apricus Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq:APRI), a biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative medicines in urology and rheumatology, today announced that Apricus' second quarter 2017 financial results will be released on Wednesday, August 2, 2017 at 4:01 p.m. Eastern Time. Company management will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 2, 2017 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results and other recent corporate highlights.



To participate by telephone, please dial (855) 780-7196 (Domestic) or (631) 485-4867 (International). The conference ID number is 58725002. The live audio webcast can be accessed via the Investor Relations' section of Apricus' website at www.apricusbio.com. Please log in approximately 5-10 minutes before the event to ensure a timely connection. The archived webcast will remain available for 30 days following the live call.



About Apricus Biosciences, Inc.



Apricus Biosciences, Inc. (APRI) is a biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative medicines in urology and rheumatology. Apricus has two product candidates currently in development. Vitaros is a product candidate in the United States for the treatment of erectile dysfunction, which is in-licensed from Warner Chilcott Company, Inc., now a subsidiary of Allergan plc (Allergan). RayVa is our product candidate in Phase 2 development for the treatment of the circulatory disorder Raynaud's phenomenon, secondary to scleroderma, for which Apricus owns worldwide rights.



For further information on Apricus, visit http://www.apricusbio.com.



Vitaros™ is Apricus' trademark in the United States, which is pending registration and subject to the agreement with Allergan. Vitaros® is a registered trademark of Ferring International Center S.A. in certain countries outside of the United States. RayVa™ is Apricus' trademark, which is registered in certain countries throughout the world and pending registration in the United States.



