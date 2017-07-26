British renewable energy developer Lightsource has entered into a £1 billion partnership with asset manager BlackRock Real Assets to create Kingfisher, which will target 1 GW of solar capacity in the U.K. Partnership will also eye storage opportunities.

While movement in the U.K. solar market is relatively anemic when compared to the vibrancy that characterized the sector a couple of years ago, British renewable energy developer Lightsource is aiming to grow its eponymous presence by pouring cash and effort into the secondary solar market.

To this aim, the company has created a new venture called Kingfisher, in partnership with clean energy investor and asset manager BlackRock Real Assets. Their combined goal is to acquire £1 billion worth of installed solar capacity over the next three years, targeting a volume of 1 GW.

The early seedings of this partnership are evident in the installation of 156 MW of U.K. solar capacity by Lightsource across ...

