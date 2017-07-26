Pro-Trader Daily: Corporate News Blog - Avino Announced Q2 2017 Production Results; Reported 181% Surge in Gold Production YOY from the Avino Mine

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily takes a look at the latest corporate events and news making the headlines for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (NYSE: ASM), following which we have published a free report that can be viewed by signing up at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=ASM. The Company announced on July 24, 2017, the production results from its Avino property for Q2 2017. The property, located near Durango, Mexico is at the heart of the Sierra Madre Silver Belt. The property spans over 1,104 hectares, and is easily accessible by road and has access to water and grid power. Avino has operated the property for over 27 years now, since 1974. The mine shut down in 2001 due to low silver prices and closure of a key smelter. The Avino property consists of Avino and San Gonzalo Mines where the units entered into commercial production in April 2016 and October 2012, respectively. For immediate access to our complimentary reports, including today's coverage, register for free now at:

Progress Update

In the Q2 2017 results, Avino reported total Silver Equivalent Production of 698,174 oz, which was 11% higher than the production for Q2 2016. The Company attributed the 11% surge to the increased mill availability in the Q2 2017. Total Gold Equivalent Gold Production from the property was 1,954 oz in Q2 2017 against 1,509 oz for Q2 2016, representing a 29% surge. The total silver produced was 386,002 oz in Q2 2017 which was equivalent to the 386,620 oz silver produced during Q2 2016. Avino reported a total copper production of 1.13 million lbs in the quarter, which was 7% higher than 1.06 million oz in Q2 2016.

Avino Mine

Avino Mine reported 115,519 tons mined in Q2 2017, which was 14% higher than the 101,400 tons reported in Q2 2017. The Company reported a Gold Recovery Rate of 69%, which was 60% in Q2 2016. In the quarter, the total silver produced from the Avino mine was 7,517 kg, which was 43% higher than the 5,250 kg for Q2 2016. The Company reported a 181% surge in total gold production YOY, where it stated 43,037 grams of gold production in Q2 2017. Total Copper production in the same quarter was 513,994 kg against 478,511 kg in Q2 2016.

The total mill feed or tonnage processed advanced 20% YOY, where the Company attributed the surge to the circuits #2 and #3 being used exclusively for the processing of the Avino mine material. The mill availability rate according to the Company had increased by 13% YOY in Q2 2017. In Q2 2017, Avino planned to mine by slashing the vein to provide the mill feed, which resulted in a mine development reduction of 38%. Gold recovery, according to the Company, improved owing to the higher feed grade realized.

San Gonzalo Mine

San Gonzalo mine reported a total of 21,238 tons mined in Q2 2017, which was 14% less than the 24,813 tons mined in Q2 2016. The mill availability was relatively constant which increased by 1% YOY to 95% in Q2 2017. The recovery rate for gold from the San Gonzalo mine was 74% for Q2 2017 against 71% in Q2 2016. The total silver produced was 4,489 kg in Q2 2017, which was 32% less than the 6,589 kg produced in Q2 2016. San Gonzalo mine observed total gold production of 17,724 grams in the quarter, declining by 44% from 31,645-gram production in Q2 2016.

The Company attributed the 14% decline in tonnage mined to the circuit #2 being used for the Avino mine material. The lower tonnage throughput and changes in the feed grades and recoveries resulted in a decrease of total production from the mine, according to the Company.

Last Close Stock Review

On Tuesday, July 25, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $1.64, slipping 4.09% from its previous closing price of $1.71. A total volume of 131.26 thousand shares has exchanged hands. Avino Silver & Gold Mines' stock price surged 4.46% in the last one month, 14.69% in the past three months, and 5.13% in the previous six months. Furthermore, since the start of the year, shares of the Company have rallied 19.71%. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 37.27 and currently has a market cap of $84.82 million.

