Roche launches the AVENIO Millisect System for precise and efficient dissection of tissue biopsies

- AVENIO Millisect System utilizes an automated, digitally assisted process to reliably and efficiently isolate clinically relevant cells for diagnostic testing

- Efficient tissue dissection maximizes medical value for downstream applications such as sequencing and other molecular methods

- Study suggests the AVENIO Millisect System helped reduce false negative results and case rejection rates[1]

PLEASANTON, California, July 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) announced today the commercial availability of the AVENIO Millisect System, a tissue dissection instrument that utilizes an automated digitally assisted process to reliably and efficiently isolate clinically relevant cells from formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tissue slides.

The AVENIO Millisect System addresses challenges inherent in today's tissue dissection practice in the clinical lab workspace where manual dissection lacks consistency and precision, and laser capture microscopy is cumbersome and costly. "We recognize that streamlining and optimizing the pre-analytical workflow is key to obtaining accurate results from complex testing methods such as next generation sequencing," said Neil Gunn, Head of Roche Sequencing Solutions. "The introduction of the AVENIO Millisect System further exemplifies our commitment in creating a simplified workflow that delivers maximal medical value to clinicians and patients."

In a study published in Cancer Genetics1, sequencing samples prepared with the AVENIO Millisect System identified mutations from 7 out of 32 (22%) pancreatic cancer tissues samples that were otherwise missed by manual dissection. The study further suggests that the technology helped reduce false negative results and case rejection rates associated with low tumor content, thereby enabling efficient use of precious tissue samples.

"We believe the AVENIO Millisect System offers a much better means to dissect the component that is most relevant for diagnostic testing," said Dr. Bryan Lo, Director of the Molecular Oncology Diagnostics Laboratory in The Ottawa Hospital. "The AVENIO Millisect System allows us to precisely isolate tumor component from our FFPE tissue specimens in a standardized efficient workflow."

The AVENIO Millisect System is an IVD labeled medical device and is now available in the U.S. and countries accepting the CE mark.

1Geiersbach et al 2016. Cancer Genetics 209:42-49.

About the AVENIO Millisect System

The AVENIO Millisect System is an automated high-performance FFPE tissue dissection system that can help extract the most clinically relevant information from every sample with maximum efficiency. Optimized to fit easily into a variety of clinical workflow configurations, the AVENIO Millisect System allows precise and consistent recovery of regions of interest for molecular pathology, improving the results of diagnostic testing by reducing false-negatives and allowing identification of additional potential therapeutic targets. The AVENIOproduct line of NGS solutions from Roche will include instruments, assays, reagents and software that aim to make sequencing simple and accessible. For more information, please visit sequencing.roche.com.

