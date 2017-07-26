Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 26, 2017) - LottoGopher Holdings Inc. (CSE: LOTO) (OTCQB: LTTGF) (FSE: 2LG) ("LottoGopher" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that common shares will commence trading today in the US on the OTCQB market under the symbol "LTTGF", with blue sky approval in 39 states.

"Receiving our US listing is a key milestone in connecting with a wide investor audience throughout North America," commented LottoGopher's Chief Executive Officer James Morel. "We anticipate this listing will increase visibility of the brand and enable traction in key business centers throughout the US."

Since listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), the company has undertaken numerous corporate initiatives as part of the go-public process. Marketing programs include aligning with professional sports teams such as the Anaheim Ducks, and leveraging endorsements from key celebrities and social media influencers. Additionally, the Company has bolstered the board of director's profile with the addition of Kevin Harrington, one of the original sharks on Shark Tank. Kevin was interviewed on behalf of LottoGopher yesterday on BNN; to view the interview please click this link. US investors are also encouraged to check out the Investor Relations hub at lottogopher.com/investors for other recent updates.

"We are thrilled to have access to capital to scale and grow the business at a pivotal time for the lottery market," commented James Morel. "We are encouraged by the positive feedback from new adopters who view the platform as a very convenient way to order Powerball, Mega Millions and SuperLotto Plus tickets online. Going public has also opened up the door for noteworthy discussions and opportunities with significant groups that we look forward to pursuing as part of the ongoing growth strategy."

New Transfer Agent

The Company would also like to announce that TSX Trust has been appointed the new share transfer agent and registrar, replacing Computershare.

About OTC Markets Group

OTC Markets Group Inc. operates open, transparent and connected financial marketplaces for 10,000 US and global securities. Through an SEC-registered OTC Link® ATS, OTCM directly links a diverse network of broker-dealers to provide liquidity and execution services for a wide spectrum of securities.

About LottoGopher

LottoGopher is a lottery messenger service that allows users to easily order and manage their state lottery tickets online using a debit or credit card. By allowing individuals to choose their numbers and safely order tickets for the official lottery drawings in California, LottoGopher makes it simple for users to keep track of their tickets and winnings. With LottoGopher, individuals can either play alone with a single ticket or create and join online public and private groups to pool winnings from California lotteries, including Mega Millions, Powerball and SuperLotto Plus. LottoGopher offers memberships that allow California residents to order multiple tickets from various lotteries. LottoGopher also enables users to stay up to date on the latest drawings, track their tickets and collect winnings. Members have exclusive access to expert player strategies, jackpot alerts, lottery news, lucky number pickers and winners' financial resources.

