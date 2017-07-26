Software AG (Frankfurt TecDAX: SOW) today announced that Forrester Research Inc., a leading industry analyst firm, has named Software AG a 'Leader' in The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Architecture Management Suites, Q2 2017 (published on June 14, 2017)1 for its Alfabet solution. Part of Software AG's Digital Business Platform, Alfabet Enterprise Architecture (EA) Management combines core capabilities of Software AG's Alfabet and ARIS product lines providing a collaborative platform used by business and IT leaders to ensure the IT landscape supports business strategy. It couples business priorities and IT strategy with current and future initiatives and maps those to an IT design and development path that enables the achievement of essential business goals.

According to the Forrester report, "Over time, the EA role has expanded to cover strategy development, strategic portfolio management, strategic enterprise architecture, technology asset management, service management, and strategic delivery." The report cites Software AG as … competitive in all criteria; however, it is particularly strong in EA frameworks, financial management, asset life-cycle management, modeling, IT portfolio management, and governance."

Alfabet Guides Transformation to Digital Business

Digitalization is changing the role of the enterprise architect from that of technology gatekeeper to transformation driver. Dr. Wolfram Jost, Chief Technology Officer and member of the Board, Software AG, said: "I believe that being named a leader in EAMS by Forrester underscores how essential solutions like Software AG's Alfabet are in delivering the critical insights and planning capabilities needed by enterprise architect teams in creating the digital enterprise. Our customers are in highly competitive markets and success in the digital world is essential. We're committed to supporting their efforts with innovative new features release after release."

About Software AG

The digital transformation is changing enterprise IT landscapes from inflexible application silos to modern software platform-driven IT architectures which deliver the openness, speed and agility needed to enable the digital real-time enterprise.

Software AG offers the first end-to-end Digital Business Platform, based on open standards, with integration, process management, in-memory data, adaptive application development, real-time analytics and enterprise architecture management as core building blocks. The modular platform allows users to develop the next generation of application systems to build their digital future, today.

With over 45 years of customer-centric innovation, Software AG is ranked as a leader in many innovative and digital technology categories. Software AG has more than 4,500 employees, is active in 70 countries and had revenues of €872 million in 2016.

Learn more at www.softwareag.com.

Software AG Uhlandstraße 12 64297 Darmstadt Germany

Detailed press information about Software AG including a picture and multimedia database are available under: www.softwareag.com/press

Follow us on Twitter: Software AG Germany Software AG Global

1 The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Architecture Management Suites, Q2 2017; Vendor EA Capability Is Increasing, But Stakeholder Experience Is An Issue by Gordon Barnett

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170726005107/en/

Contacts:

Software AG

Baerbel Strothmann, +49 (0) 6151 92-1502

Senior Manager Corporate Communications

baerbel.strothmann@softwareag.com

or

Byung-Hun Park, +49 (0) 6151 92-2070

Head of Global Corporate Communications

byung-hun.park@softwareag.com